Drones, UV water, and solar energy: Favorita's innovation-driven banana farming

"Bananas are not just a commodity," says José Antonio Vargas of Favorita. Speaking at Fruit Logistica 2026 in Berlin, he outlines a strategy focused not on volume, but on long-term value creation in a market under pressure from rising costs and retail price constraints.

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Stability in a volatile market

"The banana market has always experienced ups and downs," José explains, but recent years have brought more stable pricing. This allows farmers to invest in quality and supports long-term planning. "You want to grow sustainably. Even a small growth, but sustained, benefits everyone in the chain." Despite this, bananas remain one of the cheapest fruits at retail, keeping margins tight. Favorita's response is consistent with aggressive expansion. "Predictable, steady growth keeps everyone motivated."

Building value through service

Favorita differentiates itself by simplifying operations for customers. The company manages logistics and import processes, allowing retailers to focus on their core business. "If something goes wrong in the supply chain, we handle it," José says. This reliability strengthens long-term partnerships in a highly competitive market.

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Sustainability as a core principle

Sustainability is embedded in Favorita's "Circle of Well-being," focusing on employees, responsible farming, and communities. "Every time someone buys a Favorita banana, they're doing something good… for the entire community." The company invests in training and workforce development, with a strong emphasis on empowering women. "Once you hire women, that money stays in the family," José notes. Innovation supports this approach. Favorita uses UV water disinfection, drone monitoring, and biological alternatives to chemicals. "We see opportunities everywhere," he says.

Investing in people and communities

Agrofuturo, launched in 2021, combines technical education with on-farm training to prepare young workers for banana production. "60 assistants graduated this February, 55% women," José says. With 254 graduates and 75% employed, the program—run with Reybanpac and Fundación Wong—supports rural employment and community development.

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To date, 254 young people between the ages of 18 and 29 have completed the Agrofuturo program

Transparency through technology

Favorita has developed a traceability system tracking bananas from the field to the port. The next step is consumer transparency, potentially via QR codes showing the full supply chain. "We want to show the consumer all the efforts needed… to grow, pack, and ship a banana."

Strategic priorities

The company's strategy is built on three pillars: people, innovation, and diversification. Labor shortages make workforce investment critical, while innovation focuses on cleaner production, including solar energy and reduced chemical use. Diversification includes organic bananas and products like plantains, targeting high-value markets in Europe, the U.S., and Japan.

Certifications and challenges

Certifications such as GlobalG.A.P. and Rainforest Alliance are essential for market access. "We decided to get certified before the market demanded it," José says. The sector also faces challenges, including climate change, diseases like Fusarium wilt TR4, and rising costs. "The industry cannot survive on volume alone," José concludes. "If you do it right, you can create value for everyone." (JG)

For more information:

Favorita Europe

Tel: +31 621 90 3959

[email protected]

www.favoritabananas.com