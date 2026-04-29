“The Egyptian table grape season opens with strong European demand”

First shipments of Egyptian table grapes are already prepared for European markets. According to Amr Badrawy, founder and manager of Sobek Export, the season is opening under notably strong demand conditions, supported by tighter availability from competing origins and an increased need from European buyers to secure early-season supply.

© Sobek Export

The exporter notes that this exceptionally high demand is influenced by current global supply dynamics. "Reduced availability windows from some Southern Hemisphere origins have contributed to a more active purchasing in Europe, particularly for early grape varieties. As a result, Egyptian grapes are entering the market at a strategically important time, reinforcing their role in early-season supply programs," he adds.

As reported by various industry players who emphasize the necessity to avoid an oversupply trap, seen in many other crops, Badrawy highlights that production this season is generally stable with a focus on optimization rather than expansion. He explains, "We are increasingly aligning field management with export program requirements to ensure more consistent supply and better alignment with customer demand. While overall volumes remain steady, the emphasis is clearly on reliability, quality consistency, and flexibility to respond to market requirements when needed."

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"This alignment is clearly evident through variety selection, which is centered around well-established early seedless types that have strong acceptance in European retail. Prime Seedless, Early Sweet, and Flame Seedless remain the core of the export program, driven by their uniform appearance, balanced sweetness, and reliable performance in the market. Rather than broad diversification, the focus this season is on strengthening quality parameters such as color development, berry uniformity, and overall eating experience," the exporter continues.

On the packaging side, developments are increasingly guided by European retail requirements. Badrawy says, "Exporters are working more closely with customers to provide tailored packaging solutions, including retail-ready formats and more efficient packing configurations. At the same time, there is a gradual shift toward improving sustainability in packaging materials, alongside efforts to maintain product protection and reduce handling risks during transit."

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The season brings, however, a tremendous challenge according to the exporter, which is none other than logistical conditions heavily impacted by transport surcharges. Badrawy says, "Sea freight remains the backbone of Egyptian grape exports, ensuring cost efficiency and stable supply to long-term programs. However, airfreight continues to play a complementary role in selected cases, particularly when quick response is required for premium or spot demand."

Competition is another area of concern. While competition is calm at the early season, the market remains highly dynamic later on, according to Badrawy, with a strong presence from Southern Hemisphere origins. "However, Egypt continues to strengthen its position through a combination of structural advantages. These include its early-season production window, geographical proximity to European markets, and competitive cost structure, which together support strong positioning in retail programs," he adds.

© Sobek Export

"We draw our strength from ongoing improvements in farming practices and export integration that are contributing to better consistency and reliability, further enhancing the reputation of Egyptian grapes in key markets. As global supply chains continue to adjust, Egypt is increasingly viewed not just as an alternative source, but as a strategic early-season origin for European table grape programs," Badrawy concludes.

For more information:

Amr Badrawy

Sobek Export

Tel: +20 1001 101516

Email: [email protected]

www.sobek-export.com