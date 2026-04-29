Chilean cherries still have substantial growth potential in the U.S. market

Patrick Haines, vice-president of Fresh Produce Sourcing at Kroger, stated at the Global Cherry Summit that there is still significant growth potential for Chilean cherries in the U.S. market.

According to the executive, who represents a leading fresh-food retailer in the United States, the category hasn't reached its potential in the Northern Hemisphere. With proper development, it could expand several times beyond its current size.

Haines emphasized that the United States should not be viewed as a minor target in Chile's export plans, but rather as an opportunity to strengthen the "winter cherry" category with greater scale and market presence. He stated that with a coordinated effort among producers, distributors, and retailers, the market could increase cherry sales up to eightfold compared to current levels.

He also compared the cherry situation to other fruit categories, such as table grapes or easy-peel citrus, where hemisphere complementarity has helped keep consumption more stable year-round. In these cases, the southern-hemisphere supply accounts for a large share of the business during the northern hemisphere's winter, but this is not yet true for cherries.

As he explained, approximately 74% of the volume of table grapes sold during the northern summer comes from the southern hemisphere, and for citrus, this figure is about 76%. Conversely, cherries from the southern hemisphere account for roughly 9%, which he believes indicates significant potential for expansion.

For Haines, the challenge goes beyond logistics and supply to include category development and engaging with the American consumer. He envisions consolidating the cherry as a stable winter product, strengthening its presence in stores, and integrating it into consumer habits.

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of building stable, long-term relationships with fresh-fruit suppliers in Chile and Latin America. Kroger, with around 2,700 supermarkets and more than 400,000 employees, seeks to strengthen its direct link to production sources and ensure consistency in quality, freshness, and supply.

Haines estimated that, if all parties in the supply chain coordinate effectively, the market potential for Chilean cherries in the U.S. could be as high as $800 million. However, he emphasized that achieving this growth requires a coordinated and ongoing strategy.

Source: frutasdechile.cl