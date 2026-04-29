U.S. allocates US$9 million for California peach tree removal

Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA-04), Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Rep. David Valadao (R-CA-22) announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has granted their request for aid and will make up to US$9 million available to fund a clingstone peach tree removal program for California farmers. Following the closure of the Del Monte processing facility in Modesto, peach growers in the region are facing contract cancellations, no market for their crop, and limited options to mitigate losses. The assistance will support growers in removing trees and transitioning to new crops.

"Proud to have helped secure up to $9 million to support peach farmers in Yuba, Sutter, and surrounding regions," said Thompson. "When a processing facility closes, and 55,000 acres of fruit suddenly have nowhere to go — that's not something a family farm can just absorb. This funding is a critical step in ensuring these important multi-generational businesses can stay afloat. Thank you, Senator Schiff and Rep. Valadao, Assemblyman Gallagher, and our local leaders and farmers who helped make this happen."

"Following our urging to the Trump administration to deliver relief to peach farmers, I am pleased that the USDA is unlocking this federal funding. California is the nation's largest agricultural state, and I'm glad Secretary Rollins is engaging with us to support our producers," said Schiff.

"For generations, Central Valley family farms have relied on Del Monte's Modesto facility to process their peaches, and its sudden closure left growers with thousands of pounds of fruit and no clear path forward," said Valadao. "After working closely with my California colleagues and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, I'm proud to have helped secure up to $9 million to support our peach growers and keep local family farms afloat."

"Our Sacramento Valley peach growers have been left with an impossible choice in the wake of the Del Monte bankruptcy: tear out their trees or absorb devastating losses. While this relief doesn't make them whole, it gives many growers a path forward and a chance to rebuild. I was proud to work with Congressman Thompson to help deliver this support. In divided times, this is the kind of cooperation we need—real leadership that puts people first," said California State Assemblyman James Gallagher.

The Del Monte facility processed a share of the state's canned fruit production, including more than 30 per cent of California peaches.

USDA assistance includes up to US$9 million for the removal of up to 420,000 clingstone peach trees, or approximately 3,000 acres (about 1,214 hectares), prior to the 2026 harvest season. Based on USDA analysis, removing 50,000 tons of peaches from production could reduce projected losses by about US$30 million.

For more information:

Rep. Mike Thompson

Tel: +1 707 226 9898

www.mikethompson.house.gov