U.S. South Jersey loses peach crop after frost and heat swings

Peach production in South Jersey is facing losses following temperature fluctuations, with growers reporting damage after periods of heat followed by frost.

Carl Heilig of Heilig Orchards said cold temperatures of 25 to 27 degrees Fahrenheit (−3.9°C to −2.8°C) over a sustained period affected fruit development. "Had some cold temps down to 25 to 27 degrees for a pretty sustained time, and it just froze the baby peach inside and turned it black within 24 hours," Heilig said.

Heilig said early heat triggered blossom development, followed by cold conditions that affected the crop. "I went to the highest elevation on the farm, and I couldn't find a live peach anywhere. It was unbelievable. I knew we were in trouble then," he said.

He reported that 200 acres, equivalent to approximately 80.9 hectares, of peaches were lost. This represents about 70,000 25-pound half-bushel boxes.

"Same damn thing happened to the apples. They're all brown inside. It's just crazy," Heilig said.

Other crops on the farm were also affected. He said apple, pear, and asparagus production sustained losses. Crop insurance is expected to provide partial support.

Growers are now focusing on harvesting the remaining asparagus. Reduced production is also affecting labour requirements, with implications for seasonal workers and supply availability.

"This is catastrophic! I doubt folks will be able to find any peaches at all in New Jersey," Heilig said.

A cherry grower in South Jersey also reported crop loss due to frost conditions.

Source: NBC Philadelphia