Spring ads rise 4% as strawberries and grapes lead promotions

The first day of spring arrived this week, bringing with it new crop warm-weather favorites. Yellow squash, zucchini, eggplants, bell peppers, and sweet onions were featured in time for the beginning of grilling season.

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Watermelon ads were strong this week, but strawberries, tangerines, and red seedless grapes were even more popular. Cinco de Mayo promotions included Roma tomatoes, white onions, jalapenos, cilantro, avocados, and jicama. Mother's Day was mentioned in several flyers, but the bulk of the promotions are expected in the next two weeks.

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Total ad numbers this week were 256,370, a 4% increase from last week's total of 245,848. The total for the same week last year was 11% higher at 286,884. Ads by commodity group were as follows: fruit 138,444 (54%), onions and potatoes 24,164 (9%), vegetables 87,251 (34%), herbs 2,203, ornamentals 2,793, hemp 2,731, and honey 987. Organic produce accounted for 35,568 ads, or 14% of the total.

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The following are the prices of major advertised items (3,000 plus ads) this week, compared to the same week last year.

Significant price increases for fruit included Cara Cara navel oranges (3 lb. bag) at 12%, blackberries (5.6–6 oz. package) at 11%, and red seedless grapes (per lb.) at 10%.

Significant decreases included avocados (each) at 31%, strawberries (1 lb. package) at 18%, and cantaloupes (each) at 17%.

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Significant changes in price for onions and potatoes included only a 22% increase for sweet yellow onions (per lb.). There were no significant price increases or decreases for vegetables this week.

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For more information:

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Tel: +1 202 720 2791

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www.mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov