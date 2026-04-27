Laos expands berry production project in Champasak to 200 hectares

According to the Laotian newspaper Champamai, on April 21, the Champasak Provincial Investment Promotion and Management Committee signed a concession agreement with Costa Berry Lao Co. Ltd. for the development of a berry cultivation project.

The project is located in the Paksong district of Champasak province and covers 103.14 hectares. The crop plan includes blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and strawberries for both the domestic market and export. Of the total area, 33.6 hectares were allocated on March 31, 2025, as the initial planting area, with the remaining 69.54 hectares delivered in January 2026.

In March 2025, Costa announced the establishment of a 17-hectare blueberry plantation in Paksong. In September, the company completed patent registration of five blueberry varieties in Laos.

According to the company's development plan, Costa Berry Lao Co. Ltd. intends to expand by an additional 50 hectares in 2026 on top of the initial 17 hectares. This would be followed by 70 hectares in 2027 and 63 hectares in 2028, reaching a total of 200 hectares by that year.

Paksong is located on the Bolaven Plateau in southern Laos at an altitude of approximately 1,200 meters and is known as a coffee-producing region. The location was selected in part for its proximity to China and Southeast Asian markets.

Growing conditions in Laos are comparable to those in China's Yunnan province, although the harvest window starts approximately three months earlier than peak production in that region. Blueberries from Laos do not yet have access to the Chinese market, but the country is working toward market entry in China and India.

Costa is a producer and developer of blueberry varieties, with over 30 years of experience in genetic improvement programs. The company has developed varieties and cultivation systems for temperate and subtropical climates in both hemispheres, including substrate cultivation. Its blueberry varieties are currently authorised for production in North America, South America, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

Source: Blueberries Consulting