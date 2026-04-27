Pennsylvania fruit growers face losses after freeze damages orchards

Fruit growers in Pennsylvania applied frost protection measures following low temperatures in the 20s°F, affecting orchards in Berks County and the wider Northeast.

At Scholl Orchards in Kempton, covering 70 acres, equivalent to 28.33 hectares, growers deployed multiple systems overnight. These included propane heaters known as Frost Dragons, wind machines, anti-frost gel candles, nutrient sprays, and air circulation fans to manage cold air movement.

"Everything we do is just to gain a degree or two, but the severity of this event — it was more of a freeze than it was a frost," said Ben Scholl.

"There is definitely some damage, there's definitely losses, but our goal is just to try to mitigate that," he said. "You can't go through a whole year with zero, without anything. Nobody will just stop in and buy your vegetables. We're known for fruit."

Weather data shows rapid temperature changes. At Lehigh Valley International Airport, temperatures dropped to 24°F, compared to highs of up to 89°F in the previous week. These conditions increased the risk of frost damage across fruit crops.

"Blossoms and buds that emerged early are especially vulnerable," said Tyler Roys of AccuWeather. "Temperatures dropping below freezing for just a few hours can significantly impact fruit production later in the season."

He added, "Frost and freeze conditions on consecutive mornings can compound the damage. The first cold snap may weaken blossoms, and the second can finish them off, especially for crops like apples, peaches, and berries that are already in sensitive growth stages."

Growers are assessing losses. At Bechdolt Orchards near Hellertown, apricot losses are estimated at 100%, with overall losses across crops projected at around 90%.

"This is going to be a big hit for us," said owner Richard Rowe. "I'm going to have something. I'm going to say 90% loss."

"I'll know better in a few days, to see if they live or die."

Vegetable crops in protected structures such as high tunnels were not affected and can be replanted. In contrast, fruit trees require ongoing management even in low-yield seasons, including pruning and crop protection measures.

Source: LehighValleyLive