Absence of Iran tightens India’s apple stocks; prices for other origins rise

The ongoing war has shut-down Iran's peak-season dominance in India's apple market, forcing importers to deal with soaring freight rates and stretched transit times that have pushed South African Gala box prices from USD 32 to USD 44-48 says Mayur Sakpal of fresh produce importer Gurudutt Impex. "While apple demand remains robust, the regular transit time of 30 days has now reached 50 days for South African fruit, making imports a precarious gamble for traders who cannot afford the quality risks from those extra 15-20 days at sea."

Normally, this period marks Iran's prime selling window to India, but its absence is creating a big challenge for value-conscious buyers. "Iran's Red Delicious and Galas flood India with 15000 containers every season at freight costs of just USD 1,000-2,000. But war has choked this supply to a trickle despite strong demand, as freight has shot up to USD 8,000 per container," Sakpal notes, praising Iranian apple's standout quality this season. "The issues that were visible last time have been addressed by improvements in infrastructure, packaging, and post-harvest protocols."

© Gurudatt Impex Pvt. Ltd.

Current fresh arrivals include the New Zealand Gala, Washington RD, Italian RD and Gala, South African Gala, with Polish Gala wrapping up this month. "Yet fewer vessels via the troubled Gulf are curtailing volumes. The situation is simply not workable for apple traders right now; they have paused purchases since the extended timelines risk profitability and fruit condition, even though demand holds firm and prices stay viable without crashing or exploding due to scarcity," Mayur explains.

Premium segment apples from New Zealand and Washington are following their typical volumes to meet demand from shopping malls and premium retail, unaffected by broader market volatility. "These origins target specific categories at USD 42.5 per box, which is higher than last year amid overall low availability. Niches are emerging too, with Japanese Fuji gaining traction over the last two years for select buyers, while Afghanistan's Gala and RD see strong trade this year despite the rerouting via Iran to Mumbai after the Wagah border closed."

As mango season progresses, apple demand may soften, but southern hemisphere supply will persist until Iran's apple season restarts in November-December. "The situation hinges on trade with Iran, as CA store apples from Kashmir fulfill north and north-east demand. With supplies tight everywhere, rates are high and trading is risky," Mayur concludes.

For more information:

Mayur Sakpal

Gurudatt Impex Pvt. Ltd.

Tel: +91 95 45 536 472

Email: [email protected]