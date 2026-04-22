Disappointing prices for Moroccan blueberry exporters

While a peak in the blueberry harvest was expected in Morocco in April, following numerous weather-induced delays, the situation appears to be more complex in terms of production. On the marketing front, Moroccan exporters are also seeing a drop in prices, despite strong European demand for the fruit. This is according to Salah Eddine Belkadi, CEO of Uniq Packing.

The exporter states, "The harvest peaks we were expecting are slow to materialise, and we are still reeling from the effects of the heavy rains that hit the Larache region weeks ago. We are far from the volume projections anticipated by the industry, which were around 100,000 tons. It is even possible that volumes will not reach last season's record of 60,000 tons."

© Amine Bennani

While European demand for blueberries is surging during this period, Moroccan exporters are seeing a drop in prices, according to Belkadi. The reason is the arrival of peak harvests in Spain, which is driving prices down. He adds, "Average prices for Moroccan blueberries were at 11 EUR EXW at the start of the season in January, and at 9 EUR two weeks ago. Today, they're at 7.5 EUR."

The exporter expects the season to remain quiet, both in terms of production and exports. "I don't think conditions will improve this season on farms in Morocco, and competition from Spain isn't going to ease up before the end of the season," he adds.

Moroccan exporters reported a similar situation in a key market for blueberries, Russia, a month ago, this time due to competition from China.

Despite the season's difficulties, Belkadi says that Uniq Packaging will continue to embrace blueberries as a strategic product. "We have plans to relocate part of our production from Larache to Agadir starting next season," he concludes.

For more information

Salah Eddine Belkadi

Uniq Packing

Tél. : +212 661 461 060

[email protected]

www.uniqpacking.ma