Blissful season blooms for Tasmanian apple grower

Woolworths, like any other large retailer, gets mixed reviews from growers, but you won't hear a bad word about the supermarket chain from Andrew Smith, a Tasmanian apple grower with R&R Smith. The giant has been a partner on Smith's journey with Southern Bliss®.

That journey is now reaching a critical point. After nearly a decade of investment, the variety is finally coming into meaningful production. "This is our first substantial commercial harvest, even though we purchased the licence in 2016. It's just taken this long to get the trees in the ground, get them established, and get them up to this point where we can really think of commercial fruit to hit the market with," Smith says.

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The scale-up has come with both excitement and caution. "We are really happy. We have been incredibly nervous up to this point. We're not arrogant about the success of the apple, and I wouldn't call it successful yet. Ultimately, the consumer will decide if we're successful or not." Still, confidence is building. "At this point, our confidence is growing so much. It is turning out to be relatively grower-friendly."

A big advantage with Southern Bliss is its resistance to bruising and ability to store well, which means it holds up well both to rough handling in the produce aisle and to long keeping in the fridge.

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This season, conditions have aligned. "Oh, exceptionally well — it has just been a dream… we've got good tonnage, very clean fruit, and it's looking exceptional," he says of the crop, with harvest now well advanced and Southern Bliss making up a significant share.

The decision to back a new variety was a calculated gamble in a crowded category. "I think the apple category globally is just so competitive. It's a market segment globally that's full, and all growers of different scales are looking for anything that can differentiate them in the market," Smith says. For R&R Smith, that meant combining their long-standing organic focus with exclusive control of a branded apple. "Owning the commercial licence of a variety where we can't be undercut in the market" was central to the strategy.

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Early market signals have been encouraging, particularly through Woolworths. A trial last year delivered strong consumer metrics, including high repeat purchase rates, and the retailer has remained closely involved. "Woolworths has supported us with the variety since its inception in 2016. We are extremely loyal to Woolworths in that space," Smith says.

Interest is also building beyond the major chain. "The early indications are super strong, and locally, everyone wants to talk to us about this piece of fruit," he says. "And we don't know whether it's because they're romantically attached to apples or because we just are really kicking goals with it."

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Export has provided another boost. While the focus remains domestic, initial shipments into Asia have exceeded expectations. "We sent one pallet, and on Tuesday, [our importer] said, ' Can you send two pallets? On Friday, he said, can you send three pallets? And on the Tuesday a fortnight later, he said, can you send a 40-foot container," Smith says. "So it just went bang, bang, bang, and that was extraordinary feedback from two of the most competitive markets in the world," referring to demand in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Even so, Smith is relieved that the apple has proven successful so far but wary about claiming a win just yet. "We're not there yet. We're just past the starting line in many ways," he says. With freight uncertainty and a competitive retail environment, the focus remains firmly on the end consumer. "It's not cost that will determine our future, it's the consumer, and we feel very much like our trend line is going the right way for consumer demand.

For more information:

Jess Calvert

R&R Smith

Tel: +61 427 250 815

https://www.randrsmith.com.au/

[email protected]