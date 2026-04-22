West Michigan apple buds suffer 20–30% frost damage

In the United States, early Monday morning (20 April), temperatures fell below freezing, raising concerns among apple growers about bud damage.

Phil Schwallier of Schwallier's Country Basket inspected his orchard and estimated that freezing conditions affected 20 to 30 per cent of apple flowers. "We take and cut open these buds. Usually, the king is the first one to get killed," Schwallier said. "This one is dead. It's got brown in it."

Despite the frost, he expects overall production to decline by 5 to 10 per cent. "On a fruit bud, we have five potential flowers, and the smaller ones survive the frost, and if I can find some green ones, then I've got a crop," he said.

Schwallier indicated that lower fruit set may influence fruit size. "5% crop loss, that's not very much. So that means the ones that are left will be higher quality. They'll be bigger fruit, because there's less competition," he said.

The current season is less affected compared with 2012, when the Fruit Ridge area experienced 21 consecutive days of spring frost.

Frost mitigation measures include the use of frost fans, irrigation, and other techniques. "Mother Nature is a full partner with us in the fruit business and agriculture, and we can't do a thing about what happens. We can try to protect it. We use frost fans, and we use irrigation and other techniques," Schwallier said.

With approximately four months remaining until harvest, weather conditions remain a factor. "So, there are a lot of things to worry about. But this area has been growing apples for well over 100 years. And they grow them here, because this is a good area to grow fruit, grow apples," he said.

The average last freeze for the region is typically in the first week of May.

Source: Fox 17