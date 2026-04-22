Increased production of summer raspberries expected from California

There's an optimistic outlook for the upcoming raspberry crop out of California, which this year should see overall increased production over last year. This is the case even following a challenging March in the state with both unseasonably hot temperatures and intermittent rain events.

© North Bay Produce

"Our summer raspberry crop is on pace with last year's timing, possibly a little earlier due to those unseasonable temperatures the region received in March," says Ryan Lockman, Vice President of Sales and Procurement for North Bay Produce. He also notes that the company has a selection of varieties with different characteristics that will carry it through the season, including both conventional and organic. "We will begin the season on time, or possibly even a little earlier than usual. Our plan is to get started somewhere around May 15th."

© North Bay Produce

Momentum and demand for raspberries

As for demand, overall raspberry demand has been really good this past winter and the same is expected for the upcoming summer season.

© North Bay Produce

So where does that leave pricing? Likely comparable to last season. "The key factors affecting the upcoming raspberry market include labor availability for harvesting, weather conditions that can influence raspberry crop yields, and the effects of cost inflation on production and pricing," adds Lockman.

For more information:

Sharon Robb

North Bay Produce, Inc.

Tel: +1 (231) 946-1941

[email protected]

www.northbayproduce.com