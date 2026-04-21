Kroger's top-selling delivery item: Driscoll's Strawberries

US: Produce shoppers experience wanderlust

The widespread popularity of produce is leading more merchandisers in different retail channels to offer greater varieties, said Anthony Totta, founder, strategy advisor, and consultant for FreshXperts LLC, a Parkville, Missouri-based consortium of consultants for the North American fresh produce industry. "Fresh herbs, for instance, are more readily available and trendy, while microgreens are a super food and the demand is growing significantly across the board", he said.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Piggly Wiggly celebrates biggest store remodel in 15 years at Racine location

Piggly Wiggly is celebrating its biggest store update in 15 years. Using feedback from customers and employees, the remodel focuses on the areas of the store that shoppers care about most, including expanded fresh departments, widened aisles, updated floors, signage and more. The produce, deli, meat and bakery departments also feature carefully curated assortments specifically chosen to meet the needs and tastes of the local Racine community.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: Kroger dishes on how customers love to shop online just in time for Online Deal Days

The Kroger Co. reported: "Boost by Kroger Plus members can stack on extra savings during the event with: 10% off fresh produce (April 22-28). What's in Customers' Carts: Top-selling Delivery item: Driscoll's Strawberries".

Source: prnewswire.com

US: Vallarta Supermarkets one of the "11 Best Local Grocery Stores in Los Angeles That Are Worth a Visit"

Vallarta Supermarkets reported: 'We're honored to be recognized by The Daily Meal as one of the "11 Best Local Grocery Stores in Los Angeles That Are Worth a Visit". As Vallarta Supermarkets continues to grow our mission remains the same: serve our community with authentic products, fresh food, and meaningful experiences rooted in culture. From fresh, in-house tortillas and marinated meats to pan dulce, aguas frescas, and our made-to-order guacamole stations, we're proud to bring the flavors of our culture to every neighborhood we serve'.

Source: linkedin.com

US: Target to open 6 new stores in May as part of $5bln expansion plan

Mass merchant Target Corp. has revealed plans to open six new stores on May 17 in Arizona, Missouri, New Jersey and North Carolina - part of more than 30 planned for 2026.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

Holland: Ahold Delhaize publishes its third Green Bond Report

Ahold Delhaize published its third annual Green Bond Allocation and Impact Report, detailing the use of proceeds and the associated environmental impact of the Green Bond issued in March 2024.

Source: newsroom.aholddelhaize.com

Lithuania: Maxima Grupė posts 4.1% revenue growth in FY 2025

Lithuanian retailer Maxima Grupė has reported year-on-year revenue growth of 4.1% in its financial year 2025, to €6.35bln. The retail group generated EBITDA of nearly €510mln, representing a year-on-year increase of €54mln. Maxima Grupė operated in Poland, Estonia, Bulgaria, Lithuania and Latvia, before selling its Stokrotka business in Poland and T Market in Bulgaria to Paretas BV, part of its parent company Vilniaus Prekyba Group.

Source: esmmagazine.com

UK: Aldi accelerates London expansion with £40mln investment in eight new stores

Aldi UK reported: "Aldi is expanding in London with eight new stores this year, bringing hundreds of new jobs and more affordable food options to communities lacking discount retailers. New stores are planned for Hanworth (Twickenham Road), Willesden (High Road), Watford, Marble Arch, Hoxton, Orpington West, Epsom and Stepney Green. Existing Aldi stores in Enfield and Kilburn will also undergo refurbishments in 2026".

Source: aldipresscentre.co.uk

Faster delivery via Amazon Now, Tesco Whoosh et al disconnected with what UK shoppers really want

New analysis from logistics technology company Locus suggests the shortest delivery promises are also the most likely to break - at a moment when UK shoppers are becoming more cautious and less forgiving of service failures.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

"Intermarché Belgium is pushing struggling business owners into bankruptcy"

After publications such as L'Echo, Le Soir, and RetailDetail had already published several articles on the ongoing turmoil at Intermarché Belgium following a number of bankruptcies, RTBF has now also delved into the matter. The French-language public broadcaster contacted store owners and experts for a report that aired on the news last Friday. In it, a group of business owners - who together represent about 10% of the chain's Belgian stores - once again speak out about abuses within the group. Most do so anonymously, for fear of reprisals.

Source: retaildetail.eu

UK: Holy Moly launches new Kids Simply Avocado Pots and Breakfast Avocado & Toast Pots exclusively into Sainsbury's

Holy Moly is expanding its Sainsbury's range with three new launches, designed to help avocado lovers enjoy all-natural goodness on the go: Kids Simply Avocado Pots, Breakfast Avocado & Toast pots, and three Guacamole Chip & Dip pots in a multipack.

Source: retailtimes.co.uk