Acquisition of Instaleap by Instacart

7-Eleven expects to close hundreds of its stores in North America this year

Convenience chain 7-Eleven expects to close hundreds of its locations this year. According to earnings filings published last week, 7-Eleven's North American operator plans to close 645 stores in the 2026 fiscal year - outpacing the 205 locations it forecasts it will open during that same time. Seven & i Holdings Co., the Japan-based parent of the convenience chain, noted that these closures "include the conversion to wholesale fuel stores".

Source: apnews.com

US: Winn-Dixie grocery delivery by Amazon now covers majority of Florida households

Amazon and Winn-Dixie have greatly expanded their grocery delivery partnership, further growing same-day delivery availability across the state of Florida. With this expansion, Winn-Dixie grocery delivery on Amazon is now accessible to customers in the state's largest metropolitan areas and serves the majority of Florida households.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: Albertsons® Companies, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year results

Albertsons® Companies, Inc. reported results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and full year fiscal 2025, which ended February 28, 2026 and included 13 and 53 weeks, respectively. Fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 highlights: adjusted net income of $252mln, or $0.48 per share. Adjusted EBITDA of $903mln. Fiscal 2025 highlights: adjusted net income of $1,209mln, or $2.18 per share. Adjusted EBITDA of $3,902mln.

Source: businesswire.com

US: Instacart acquires Instaleap to accelerate global expansion of its enterprise platform

Instacart announced its acquisition of Instaleap. Instaleap offers purpose-built grocery technology, designed to address core retailer needs, including marketplace integrations and fulfillment solutions services, and complements Instacart's broader portfolio of enterprise offerings. The company has established relationships with nearly 100 grocery retailers and marketplaces outside North America, including Cencosud, Continente, Jerónimo Martins, Lulu, and SPAR. With operations in nearly 30 countries, Instaleap has deep local market expertise and a growing presence in Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Source: prnewswire.com

Brazil: GPA loses injunction bid against Casino, raising stakes in debt-linked arbitration

Grupo Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3), formally Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição, suffered a procedural setback in its arbitration dispute with former controlling shareholder Casino Guichard-Perrachon after the arbitral tribunal denied its request to freeze the French group's shares and any proceeds from a potential sale.

Source: brazilstockguide.com

Carrefour is now launching in Guinea and Nigeria

Carrefour continues its expansion in Africa. The company has signed franchise agreements with local partners in Guinea and Nigeria. The French group's ambition is to become the largest food retailer in Africa.

Source: retaildetail.eu

UK: Morrisons plans to cut 200 jobs at head office

About 200 jobs are at risk at Morrisons' Bradford headquarters, the supermarket has confirmed. The retail firm said the cuts formed part of a restructuring move, which included a plan to step up its use of AI.

Source: bbc.com

Italy: Italmark teams up with Amazon for grocery delivery in Brescia

Italian regional retailer Italmark has teamed up with Amazon to provide a delivery service for its customers in the city of Brescia. This includes fresh items such as meat, fish, fruit and vegetables, as well as Consilia private-label goods, and gluten-free, lactose-free, and vegan options.

Source: esmmagazine.com

UK: M&S to open brand-new Abingdon Fairacres store next Wednesday

M&S reported: "M&S has revealed Wednesday 22nd April as the opening date for its brand-new food store at Fairacres Retail Park. The store will offer fresh produce from M&S' Select Farm partners - over 60 of which are based in Oxfordshire - and M&S' Remarksable Value and family-friendly Bigger Pack Better Value ranges will be available across the foodhall".

Source: corporate.marksandspencer.com

Billa Czechia invests in new stores, eco-friendly upgrades

Food retailer Billa Czechia plans to increase its investments to approximately CZK 2.8bln (€112mln) in 2026. The resources will be channelled into the opening of 15 new stores and the modernisation of existing ones.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Just Eat exits and Uber Eats lands in Denmark starting with Copenhagen and Aarhus and Odense to follow

Uber Eats has gone live in Denmark. This is the first in a series of new market entries across Europe during 2026, with Greece, Austria, Romania, the Czech Republic, Finland, and Norway set to follow.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

Continued store expansion for DESPAR Italia in 2026

New DESPAR supermarkets in Augusta, Camigliatello Silano - Spezzano Sila, Catanzaro, Eboli, Gela, Sant'Egidio del Monte Albino, and Taverna showcase the brand's continued expansion into new communities. These supermarkets provide a wide range of products, including a focus on fresh food, such as fruit and vegetables, cheese counters, and butcheries.

Source: spar-international.com

UK: Aldi invests £122mln in lowering prices during the first three months of 2026

Aldi has invested £122mln in lowering prices so far this year, as it continues to cut costs across hundreds of everyday products. Further reductions include Premium Steam Bag Vegetables now £1.89 from £1.99, and Health Smoothies reduced to £1.49 from £1.99.

Source: retailtimes.co.uk

Holland: Retailer Plus sees revenue growth following Coop merger

Dutch supermarket chain Plus reported revenue of €4.11bln in its 2025 financial year, up from €3.93bln a year earlier. This follows the completion of the merger with Coop in 2025, a process that involved the unification of the store format, streamlining the organisation, refinancing debt, and implementing a new commercial strategy. However, normalised EBITDA decreased from €100mln to €93mln in the same period.

Source: esmmagazine.com

UK: Waitrose steps up physical retail with new shops and refurbishments

Waitrose reported: "New Little Waitrose planned to open in Ascot, creating 20 new jobs. Growth of Welcome Break partnership with four new franchise stores. Multi-million pound investment in 30 stores this year with seven upgrades completed in March alone".

Source: johnlewispartnership.co.uk