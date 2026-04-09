FreshCo is launching in Atlantic Canada

Flashfood is now available at all 100+ Kroger stores in the Mid-Atlantic Division

Ahold Delhaize CEO reflects on 10 years as combined company at annual shareholders' meeting

A decade ago, Ahold and Delhaize Group merged into global grocery giant Ahold Delhaize, and it's been the company's mission to work hard every day to create value for its customers and communities, CEO Frans Muller said during the company's annual shareholders' meeting. "That is embedded in the DNA and in the purpose of this company", Muller said.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: PCC Community Markets to open new Seattle location after 10-year wait

PCC Community Markets will open a new grocery co-op in Seattle's Madison Valley neighborhood this fall. Located at 2925 E. Madison Street, the store will be the retailer's 17th location in Washington state. Similar to other locations, the new Madison Valley PCC store will offer locally grown organic produce.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: Kroger adds Flashfood at over 100 stores in Mid-Atlantic Division

Surplus grocery platform Flashfood is now available at all 100+ Kroger stores in the Mid-Atlantic Division. Flashfood's platform is addressing surplus food waste in Kroger stores while making fresh, affordable groceries accessible to more shoppers across the Southeast.

Source: supermarketnews.com

FreshCo to open first stores in Atlantic Canada

FreshCo, Empire Company's discount chain, is launching in Atlantic Canada with three stores set to open in the Halifax area. The first two locations are slated to open late this summer in Lower Sackville on Cobequid road and at the Bedford Place Mall. In the fall, a third store will open at the Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth.

Source: canadiangrocer.com

DoorDash and Wing expand drone delivery partnership to Metro Atlanta

DoorDash reported: "DoorDash and Wing announced the expansion of their partnership to metro Atlanta. The launch introduces a new way for metro Atlanta consumers to order from their favorite local merchants, expanding delivery options across the platform".

In other news: Price growth eases as grocery staples fall: DoorDash's State of Local Commerce Q1 update.

Source: about.doordash.com

Lidl Ireland confirms opening date of Ballybough store

Lidl Ireland has announced the opening date of its newest store, located in Ballybough, Dublin. The store will open its doors at 8am on Thursday 9 April, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony with football captain and LGFA star Carla Rowe.

Source: checkout.ie

India: Pluckk raises Rs 100 Cr from Euro Gulf Investment

Pluckk, a D2C farm produce platform, has raised Rs 100 crore (around $10.8mln) in a funding round from existing investor Euro Gulf Investment. The fresh capital is expected to support the company's expansion and strengthen its position in the fresh produce and food-tech segment.

Source: entrackr.com

Greek grocery inflation declines slightly in March, study finds

In Greece, grocery inflation decreased slightly by 0.15% in March 2026 compared to the previous month, according to the latest data from the Institute of Retail Consumer Goods Research (IELKA). Prices of fresh fruit and vegetables increased by 10.45% due to heavy rainfall and flooding earlier in the year.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Spain: Carrefour expands online grocery coverage, boosts food exports

Carrefour Spain has expanded its online grocery coverage across the country, offering the service to 90% potential customers. This expansion covers almost all postcodes across mainland Spain, the Canary Islands, and the Balearic Islands. Carrefour Spain sold 400mln kilogrammes of local produce in 2025, representing a 4% increase from the previous year, consolidating its position as one of the major export platforms for Spanish producers. More than half - 250mln kilogrammes - was sold within Spain, while 150mln kilogrammes were exported to countries including France, Romania, Belgium, and Poland. The company works with a network of 300 fruit and vegetable suppliers across the country, having added 40 new producers last year.

Source: esmmagazine.com

UK: Co-op Group and Southern Co-op to join forces

The Co-operative Group reported: "The Boards of the Co-op Group and Southern Co-op have announced proposals to join forces to create a co-operative society with greater scale, resilience and impact for members, customers, colleagues and communities across the UK. If approved, the proposal would result in 300,000 Southern Co-op members joining the 7mln Co-op Group members as members of an enlarged Co-op Group".

Source: co-operative.coop

Belgium: Colruyt Group's fresh produce markets Cru continue to rack up losses

Colruyt Group has once again written off 13.6mln euros in losses at its subsidiary holding company Puur, which operates four Cru fresh food markets in Belgium. The retailer has not yet managed to make the premium food concept profitable. Colruyt Group has already invested approximately 55mln euros in the Cru stores, reports the website De Rijkste Belgen.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Lidl GB announces ambitious expansion plans with over 50 new stores set to open in next 12 months

Lidl GB has announced that it will be opening more than 50 new stores in the next 12 months as part of a £600mln investment in its British infrastructure.

Source: corporate.lidl.co.uk

From headline to household: How conflict in the Middle East brings a new cost shock to seasoned shoppers

YouGov reported: 'For shoppers, this does not translate into blanket cutbacks. Instead, it triggers selective recalibration, based on how substitutable and "fairly priced" each category feels under rising cost pressure'.

Source: yougov.com

SPAR Netherlands and Bakerstreet enter into a partnership to professionalise foodservice

SPAR Netherlands and foodservice specialist partner Bakerstreet have entered into a strategic partnership to accelerate the strengthening of the foodservice offering within SPAR neighbourhood and city stores.

Source: spar-international.com