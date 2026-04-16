Aldi Süd's globally uniform store concept: Tests will continue in the US in 2026

US: Giant Co. unveils plans for new Pennsylvania store

The Giant Co. has revealed plans for a new store in Ephrata, Pennsylvania. The approximately 39,000-square-foot location will be part of a redeveloped shopping center at the intersection of West Main Street/Route 322 and Hackman Road.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: Natural Grocers® and Rodale Institute celebrate Earth Month with annual Ladybug Love campaign, April 1-30, 2026

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. reported: "Rooted in the company's longstanding commitment to organic integrity, regenerative agriculture and environmental stewardship, the campaign encourages communities to protect beneficial insects, while supporting regenerative organic agriculture".

Source: prnewswire.com

Aldi Süd opts for a globally uniform store concept

Aldi Süd is now opting for a single, unified, global store concept that can be modularly adapted to different store formats and building types in each of the five regions where the retailer operates: the US, Australia, Germany, Austria, and the United Kingdom & Ireland. Tests began in September 2025 in Aventura, Florida, and will continue in the US in 2026. Starting in the second quarter of 2026, Aldi's local teams in the other regions will further refine the concept.

Source: retaildetail.eu

UK: Growth and profitability on agenda at Spar retailer event

Spar independent retailers are promised a comprehensive day of retail analysis, growth initiatives, and an enhanced tradeshow, at James Hall & Co's annual retailer event. Titled 'Spar Forward for 2026', James Hall & Co's retailer event is back at Harrogate Convention Centre on Thursday 30 April for a third year when the company's blueprint for next 12 months and beyond will be presented to delegates.

Source: talkingretail.com

Tesco sales climb as value push drives market share gains, but uncertainty still looms large

Tesco has reported higher full-year sales and cashflow after stepping up investment in 'lower prices and improved quality'. On a 52-week comparable basis, sales excluding VAT and fuel rose 4.6% to £66.6bln, while adjusted operating profit edged up 0.8% to £3.15bln. Free cashflow increased 11.8% to £1.96bln, and adjusted diluted earnings per share climbed 6% to 29.0p.

Source: retailgazette.co.uk

SPAR Gran Canaria guarantees the sale of 500 tons of tomatoes from La Aldea

SPAR Gran Canaria plans to sell 500 tons of tomatoes from La Aldea de San Nicolás in more than 200 SPAR stores across the island, thanks to a collaboration agreement signed with Coagrisan, a Canary Islands cooperative. Through this agreement, now in its sixth consecutive year, the supermarket chain promotes the production and sale of high-quality tomatoes.

Source: maspalomas24h.uk

Asda taps Deliverect retail technology to support UK grocery giant's on-demand delivery push

Deliverect has announced a partnership with Asda involving the UK grocery retailer's on-demand operations across Asda Express and the wider store estate.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

Lidl GB joins United Nations Global Compact to enhance sustainable business practices

Lidl GB has announced its membership in the United Nations (UN) Global Compact initiative - a voluntary initiative for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices.

Source: corporate.lidl.co.uk

Holland: Modest growth in a slow-starting market

Sligro Food Group N.V. reported: "Sligro Food Group N.V. recorded revenue of €578mln in the first quarter of 2026, up €4mln on the revenue of €574mln posted in the first quarter of 2025. In the Netherlands, we outperformed the market, achieving growth of 0.8% year on year".

Source: sligrofoodgroup.nl

E-Mart's 'Spring Season Tomato' uniform price event

E-Mart has introduced all seasonal tomatoes at a uniform price until the 22nd, providing an opportunity to enjoy various tomatoes at a low price. It added an additional 20% discount for purchases over a certain amount with an event card. The cumulative sales of E-Mart tomatoes in March this year increased by about 42% compared to March last year.

Source: mk.co.kr

UK: IGD calls for focus on category leadership to shape demand

IGD is calling on retailers and suppliers to move beyond category management and focus on leading categories to shape demand, warning that current practices are not fit for delivering sustainable growth. IGD's '2030 Blueprint for Category Success' framework, which the insight provider developed in collaboration with 11 leading grocery suppliers, defines category leadership as prioritising changing shopper behaviour, strengthening long‑term category health, and driving value creation.

Source: kamcity.com

Jumbo has once again hired a former Lidl manager

Jumbo Supermarkets has appointed Erwin Meijer as interim commercial director. Like CEO Jesper Højer and sales director Boudewijn van den Brand, he previously worked at Lidl.

Source: retaildetail.eu

New food-based dietary guidelines drive growth of plant-based proteins in Finland

According to a survey by Plant Based Food Finland (or Pro Vege), 15% of Finns reoriented their diets in line with the updated nutritional guidance, and 2 in 5 are more interested in plant-based products. The most popular shift is reducing meat consumption, a change made by 69% of people who made a change. This was followed by higher intake of fruits and vegetables (64%) and legumes (61%), and lower consumption of processed meats such as cold cuts (63%) and saturated animal fats like tallow and butter (50%).

Source: greenqueen.com.hk