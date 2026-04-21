Texas strawberry season recovers after early losses and frost

Texas strawberry production has seen a slow start to the 2026 season following early establishment challenges and spring frost. Growers are now reporting improved fruit development, with supply expected over the coming weeks.

"It's been a challenging year, and really the last couple of years have been difficult for strawberry growers," said Larry Stein, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension horticulture specialist. "Plants were slow to establish, but they are coming on now, and we should have good supplies for the next two to four weeks."

Early in the season, growers reported losses of 10–30 per cent of transplanted plants, attributed to plant condition rather than field practices. "The crown of the strawberry plant is extremely sensitive to drying out and cold," Stein said. "If it's compromised anywhere along the way, that plant just won't take."

Cool winter temperatures and a freeze event in early March delayed production and fruit set. Growers in the Hill Country, North Texas, and areas near Houston reported better outcomes, while South Texas saw a slower start. Dry conditions have helped limit disease pressure, although rainfall remains a risk as harvest progresses.

"Rain and hail are always the biggest threats this time of year," Stein said. "Rain can interrupt harvest and create disease pressure, but so far most growers have avoided major weather damage."

Production systems using plastic mulch and drip irrigation are supporting crop management and reducing rot. Spider mite pressure was reported in some fields, but was managed through early intervention.

Stein said temperature conditions will influence the remaining season. The optimal range for production is 60 to 80 degrees, while sustained temperatures above 85 degrees may reduce output. "Once we consistently get above 85 degrees, production will drop," he said. "If these cooler temperatures hang around a bit longer, that will help extend the season."

Market demand for locally grown strawberries remains strong, with sales through direct and wholesale channels. "Local strawberries are a premium crop, and growers are selling everything they pick and getting the prices they're asking," Stein said.

Source: The Pampa News