Ganfer Fresh strengthens its grower network amid an increasingly pressured berry market

Ganfer Fresh took part in ExpoAgro Berries 2026 in Zamora, Michoacán. The event gathered producers, exporters, and key industry players, establishing itself as a crucial platform for building trade relationships and discovering new opportunities.

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A space for the sector to connect

ExpoAgro Berries has established itself as one of the most important events for the exchange between producers and companies with a presence in international markets. During the event, the Ganfer Fresh team held several meetings with producers interested in exploring export-oriented collaboration.

The discussions consistently highlighted a strong interest in entering international markets, indicating a broader trend of industry professionalization in Mexico.

Integration of new Mexican producers into international markets

Ganfer Fresh concentrated on identifying operations that could be integrated into structured export chains, ensuring they meet international standards for quality, traceability, and consistency.

Drawing on its expertise in export processes, business development, and product management, the company aims to help producers integrate into schemes that enable them to grow their market reach.

Given that berry production in the United States is mainly centered in California and encounters difficulties in Florida because of climate and yield concerns, diversifying the supply is essential for ensuring market stability.

A vision for growth

The berry industry in Mexico remains dynamic and growing, fostering better coordination between production and export.

For Ganfer Fresh, these meetings form a key part of a strategy to build a supply network with new Mexican producers. This creates growth opportunities and helps ensure a steady supply for international customers, allowing them to adapt to global supply and demand fluctuations.

For more information:

Ganfer Fresh

www.natureslove.us