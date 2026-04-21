PSB Producción Vegetal launches its new campaign and will start with its visit days from week 17 onwards

Based in the Spanish region of Murcia, the company PSB Producción Vegetal remains devoted to the development of stone fruit varieties, with a focus on extra-early ripening materials.

The firm is working on a genetic improvement program aimed at obtaining varieties adapted to the Mediterranean climate, in a context marked by milder winters and a reduction in the number of hours of cold. Its range has allowed the start of the season to be brought forward for various species. "This confirms our position as a leader in extra early stone fruit innovation," says PSB.

© PSB Producción Vegetal

The range of varieties includes the Borsalino, an early apricot; the Diamentina, a white nectarine already on the market; and other new developments, such as the Yucatan (yellow-fleshed nectarine), Pernille (yellow peach), Alanyss (white flat peach), and Pichu (yellow flat peach). In the Murcia region, the ripening takes place approximately between April 20 and 25.

"PSB's extra early varieties require just between 50 and 150 hours of cold," says Stéphane Buffat, founder and technical director of the company.

The research program aims to combine earliness with agronomic and commercial characteristics such as productivity, adaptation to different growing areas, fruit firmness, and post-harvest performance.

"The aim is to offer the consumer an early fruit with good organoleptic qualities and a suitable presentation," says CEO Elena Aguarón.

PSB is present in various growing areas in Spain and Europe and continues to work on adapting its varieties to different growing conditions. The company is also active in other growing countries, both in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.

"PSB continues to expand in the main stone fruit growing regions in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. We are strengthening our international presence in all major production areas thanks to recent strategic milestones. The entry of Cibus Capital as a shareholder confirms the will to accelerate PSB's R&D capabilities and global expansion," says Elena Aguarón.

Varietal Visit Days

PSB has officially announced the launch of its new campaign, and its Varietal Visit Days will start in week 17. Visitors will have the chance to come and discover not only the extra early varieties, but the entire range. They will be organized from late April to late August in their experimental orchards in Murcia and Lleida.

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