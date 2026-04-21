“If those 1.4 billion people start eating 100 grams of blueberries per person…”

Exactly three years ago today, Rob Pakvis and Theo Benjert started Berryland. Since then, the team has expanded considerably and even achieved 70 per cent growth last year. Last week, the company participated in Fresh Produce India in Mumbai. Rob shares his experiences.

© Alysha Fernandes | FreshPlaza.com

Rob Pakvis during the Fresh Produce India in Mumbai

"The fact that we were present in India with a stand is pure pioneering. After all, we do not yet export soft fruit to India. In doing so, we are encountering some bureaucracy, as there is not yet market access for many products. At the same time, we see the enormous potential of the country, which is home to as many as 1.4 billion people. At the moment, they still consume very little soft fruit, but if blueberry consumption, for example, were to reach just 100 grams per person, the potential would immediately be enormous!"

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"For instance, we are quite active in raspberry cultivation in Tanzania. That is relatively close to India, with a short flight time. At the moment, India is not yet allowed to import Tanzanian products, but when those opportunities arise, we will be happy to be at the forefront," Rob says. "From Peru, berry exports to India are permitted, but that involves six weeks of sea freight. Alternatively, you could use air freight, but that comes with considerable costs these days. At the moment, soft fruit is being shipped, but that remains a grey area, and we still consider it too risky," Rob says.

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Avocados hot in India

However, he sees plenty of potential in the Indian market. "The impact of the coronavirus has hit the younger generation in India particularly hard. As a result, you now really see a shift from unhealthy to healthy food. For instance, avocados are very popular in the Indian market. Consumption levels are still far below those in Europe, but the foundation is there," Rob says.

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"However, the entire cold chain in the country is still at a different level. I visited the wholesale market, and there is still absolutely no refrigeration there. They are spraying apples with a bottle of water at 43 degrees. Marketing is also still quite traditional. About 70 per cent goes through street markets, 30 per cent through so-called greengrocers, a kind of delicatessen shop where everything is sold. Only 1 per cent is sold through retail. I must say that the supermarkets I visited did give me a wow feeling. At the same time, quite a bit of education is still needed on the fresh produce shelf. For instance, all the canned products were refrigerated, but the berries were not."

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Rob also found the country's contrasts confronting. "I visit quite a few places around the world, but I found the poverty in India truly distressing. You see people literally sitting under a plastic sheet beneath a bridge. And then that gradually shifts from slums to luxury apartments. Back at the hotel, you see the most expensive Ferraris again. The contrast is incredible."

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Back in the Netherlands, Rob is busy again with soft fruit sales. "It has been a unique import season with many challenges. Although I must say that we came through it quite well," the importer says. "For example, the Moroccan season faced major challenges. We also saw sharp spikes in raspberry prices overnight due to severe shortages. The raspberry market will remain challenging for some time. Portugal started far too late and is only now entering the market with volume. I expect the raspberry market to remain difficult in the coming months. With blueberries, we also saw major challenges in Morocco. Everyone was trying to secure good fruit, and that was absorbed by the market very quickly. We are already nearing the end of the import season and will receive the first blueberries from Peru as early as August."

For more information:

Rob Pakvis

Berryland

Peterselieweg 110/112

2988 DB Ridderkerk

Mob: +31 6 83431868

[email protected]

www.berryland.nl