Spring produce ads decline as fruit prices show mixed trends

The first official day of spring is approaching, and warmer weather has increased store traffic, with shoppers purchasing seasonal items. New crop corn and sweet onions, including Vidalias from Georgia, were featured for grilling, along with coloured bell peppers and eggplant. Mangos, cantaloupes, strawberries, pineapples, and grapes were widely available for fruit salads and beverages. Early promotions for graduation and Mother's Day were also present in flyers.

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Total ad numbers this week were 245,848, a 6 per cent decrease from last week's total of 262,308. The total for the same week last year was 22 per cent higher at 313,925. Ads by commodity group included fruit at 136,165 (55 per cent), onions and potatoes at 23,743 (10 per cent), vegetables at 78,832 (32 per cent), herbs at 1,623, ornamentals at 1,281, hemp at 3,174, and honey at 2,653. Organic produce accounted for 32,151 ads, or 13 per cent of the total.

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The following are prices of major advertised items (3,000-plus ads) this week compared to the same week last year.

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For fruit, price increases included white seedless grapes (per lb.) at 27 per cent and pineapples (each) at 32 per cent. Price decreases included avocados at 38 per cent, organic tangerines (2 lb. bag) at 21 per cent, blackberries (5.6–6 oz. package) at 16 per cent, round mangos at 16 per cent, lemons (2 lb. bag) at 14 per cent, and raspberries (6 oz. packages) at 10 per cent.

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For onions and potatoes, there was an 18 per cent decrease for Russet potatoes (5 lb. bag). There were no notable price changes for vegetables this week.

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