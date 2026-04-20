Volume building on Georgia blueberries

Harvest is well underway on blueberries in Georgia. "We're usually about 10 days to two weeks before Alma and Homerville, Georgia because we're located in a more southern position," says Blue River Legacy Farms' Stephen S. Madonia. "We're actively packing and it looks like it's going to be a beautiful crop."

This start comes amidst sunny and dry weather, albeit with nighttime temperatures still on the cooler side. That in turn is bringing on the crop slightly slower than usual. "Though, as the days get warmer and we move towards that first part of May, we'll definitely have very good volume," adds Madonia.

In addition to Georgia production in that first week of May, harvest will also begin in North Carolina that week and that crop also looks good on quality. While some growers have seen drought in the region, Madonia notes that its farms are largely on drip irrigation which helps keep moisture levels steady.

© Blue River Legacy Farms

Conventional and organic production

In all, the company has over 2,000 acres of blueberry production between Florida, Georgia and North Carolina and 300 acres and building of organic blueberry production in North Carolina.

Meeting this production is very strong demand for domestic blueberries. "People are asking to get what they can, especially with the cold snap and freeze they had in Florida. That affected some of the central Florida crop though maybe not so much in Gainesville," he says, noting that its Florida crop comes on earlier due to a microclimate in that region.

As for demand, it is expected to stay strong until potentially the week of May 9th. "There are thoughts that Mexico was drying up a bit on some of their volume so we may be able to fill the gap here if their volume is off," says Madonia.

All of this is happening as the company continues to work on building retail partners as part of its plan to go direct to retail. That plan also helps with control of the product. "We're single source berries. Everything that we grow and cultivate, those are the only berries we pack so we don't blend from a multitude of farms. Sometimes you see the blending of different growers then you wonder–where's the consistency?" he says.

© Blue River Legacy Farms

The importance of ECIP Leadership Circle

However its partnership with its growers are just as important as those it has with retailers. Last year, the company was named to the ECIP Leadership Circle, an initiative that recognizes produce suppliers specifically who demonstrate exceptional commitment to strengthening labor practices and advancing the principles of the Ethical Charter on Responsible Labor Practices.

As for pricing, following the Florida cold snap and mixed reports on volumes from Mexico, it has left pricing very strong for domestic blueberries. "I think pricing will stay where it's at for another two weeks. Once we get into May, there will definitely be more product on the market and pricing will level out though nobody knows where it will level out to," he says.

Where it will level out is largely dependent on what the blueberry industry has felt from the cold snap. "Some say there's a 30 percent reduction, others say it's not so much," adds Madonia, adding that with its work, the company is aligning with direct to retail and looking to expand and build a year-round program.

For more information:

Stephen S. Madonia

Blue River Legacy Farms

Tel: +1 (910) 862-8801

https://www.blueriver.farm/