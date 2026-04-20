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Georgian apple exports increase 7% in volume in Q1 2026

Georgia exported 9,000 tons of apples worth $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2026, representing a 7% increase in volume and a 25% increase in value compared to the same period last year.

The average export price reached $0.74 per kilogram, up 17% year on year.

Russia remained the main export destination, receiving 8,569 tons of apples. Turkey imported 353 tons, while Armenia received 63 tons. A further 43 tons were exported to other markets.

Officials state that the increase reflects both higher export volumes and improved pricing in the sector.

Source: Georgia Today

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