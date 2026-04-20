Grape commission awarded $2.2 million through America First Trade Promotion Program

The California Table Grape Commission has been awarded $2.2 million through the America First Trade Promotion Program to support expanding international marketing efforts to strengthen demand for California table grapes in key global markets.

California table grapes are exported to more than 60 countries each year, with international markets representing a critical component of industry stability and long-term growth. Funding from this award will support retail and consumer promotion initiatives in Australia, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and reinforce California's position as a global supplier of high quality, delicious, and healthy table grapes, while supporting growers, shippers, and rural communities throughout the Coachella and San Joaquin valleys.

The commission expressed its appreciation to the Trump Administration for its continued commitment to strengthening U.S. agricultural exports and investing in programs that enhance global competitiveness for American producers.

© California Table Grape Commission

"This award represents a meaningful investment in the continued success of the California table grape industry and the communities the industry supports," said Ian LeMay, commission president. "We are grateful to the Trump Administration for recognizing the importance of export market development and for providing tools that help American agriculture compete and thrive in global markets. These resources will allow us to expand strategic promotions in key partner countries and ensure consumers around the world continue to choose grapes from California.

The organization remains committed to working with federal partners and international trade members, including retailers, importers, and wholesalers, to expand market opportunities and ensure California growers continue to compete successfully worldwide.

For more information:

Nick Nakashian

California Table Grape Commission

[email protected]

www.grapesfromcalifornia.com