UK banana-shaped synthesizer raises £34k on Kickstarter

A banana-shaped synthesizer project has exceeded its funding target on Kickstarter, raising £34,301 (US$42,900) compared to its £2,967 (US$3,700) goal, supported by 674 backers.

The device, developed by MicroKits, is designed as a portable synthesizer that uses conductivity to generate sound. It allows users to connect conductive objects and control audio output through electrical interaction.

The unit includes a custom sound engine with 12 instrument sounds and eight built-in effects, including Pitch Bend, Vibrato, Octave Up, Low Pass, High Pass, 8-bit Arpeggio, Chorus, and Delay. It also supports four-note polyphony for chord playback. Alligator clips are included to connect external objects for use as input sources.

An analogue conductivity sensor enables control over sound effects, with output varying based on pressure applied to the sensor. The device is powered by two AA batteries and includes a built-in speaker and headphone jack, with an option for USB-C power.

"Yes, it's a banana-shaped synthesizer. It's also a synthesizer that turns bananas and other conductive objects into musical keys you can play," said Dave of MicroKits.

"This is both a pocket-sized sound machine and a musical science lab that lets you use electricity to play notes and control effects. Whether you're a STEM student or pro musician, there's so much to explore with the Banan-a-Synth."

The project follows other recent developments in the entry-level synthesizer segment, where demand for compact and accessible devices is increasing.

Source: MusicTech