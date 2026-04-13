Non-browning banana approved in Japan and Brazil

Tropic, an agricultural biotechnology company, has secured regulatory approval in both Japan and Brazil for its non-browning banana variety, unlocking two major fresh produce markets and marking a milestone in fruit production.

The approvals clear the way for Tropic's non-browning banana to be imported, sold, and consumed in both countries, and grown in Brazil, enabling expanded consumer access, commercial opportunities, and reductions in food waste.

Japan is a key import market with high standards of quality, freshness, and consistency. Tropic's non-browning banana aligns with these market requirements and contributes to sustainability and food security.

© Tropic

In Brazil, one of the largest banana-producing and banana-consuming countries, regulatory clearance confirms the value of the variety for growers and consumers. Brazilian banana production accounts for around 10% of global banana production, and Tropic's approval introduces an additional option that reduces waste and expands the diversity of bananas available in the domestic market.

The approvals in Japan and Brazil add to Tropic's global footprint. The company now has regulatory determinations, notifications, or exemptions for its banana products in eleven countries, including the USA, Canada, and the Philippines. These regions represent more than 70% of the production market and more than 30% of the consumption market.

The latest approvals build on years of scientific development and an international regulatory track record across the Americas and Asia.

"These approvals represent a step forward in bringing waste-reducing produce to consumers worldwide," said Gilad Gershon, CEO of Tropic. "Japan and Brazil each play critical roles in the global fruit market, and these decisions reflect growing international confidence in new agricultural technologies designed for modern supply chains."

Tropic's non-browning banana has the characteristic that it remains yellow after peeling and slicing, reducing spoilage across retail, food service, and supply chains.

Launched commercially in 2025, Tropic's non-browning banana was the first new banana variety in more than 75 years, delivering the same taste and texture while remaining fresh for longer after cutting. By reducing spoilage and extending usability, the variety supports retail and distribution and reduces the environmental impact of banana consumption.

Tropic has also commercially launched an extended shelf-life banana variety, extending green life by an additional 12 days, increasing yields, enabling export routes, and reducing transportation waste by up to 50 per cent. The UK-based company plans to launch a Panama Disease (TR4) resistant variety in 2027. Panama Disease (TR4) is spreading, found in more than 20 countries globally, and affects the US$25 billion banana sector.

Bananas are widely consumed globally and are among the most important crops. Tropic's pipeline is aimed at supporting growers and consumers.

© TropicFor more information:

Tropic

Tel: +44 (0) 1603 274 441

Email: [email protected]

www.tropic.bio