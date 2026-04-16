"We are stepping up our expansion in Latin America"

At a time when farms are becoming increasingly digital, FARMS Digital is continuing its international expansion by targeting one of the world's most strategic production areas: Latin America. By taking part in the ACORBAT trade fair in Mexico and the ABANORTE trade fair in Brazil, the company intends to strengthen its presence on the ground and showcase the latest developments in its farm management solution.

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A stronger presence at strategic trade shows

Taking part in these two major events for the banana sector reflects the company's desire to get closer to producers and key players. "Our participation in ACORBAT and ABANORTE is part of a very clear drive to meet producers and key players in the banana sector directly," explains Hortense Giraud.

FARMS Digital already took part in a previous edition of ACORBAT, and this year marks a new stage with its first participation in ABANORTE, driven by the potential of the Brazilian market. The company has a number of objectives: to demonstrate the capabilities of its solution in the field, to promote its operational benefits, and to accelerate discussions with producers involved in digitization projects. "These trade fairs are also key opportunities to listen to the needs on the ground and continue to adapt our solution to operational realities."

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Latin America, a strategic focus for development

FARMS Digital's current focus on this region is primarily due to its importance in terms of global banana production. "Latin America is now a strategic market for FARMS for one simple reason: it is the world's heartland of banana production," explains Hortense Giraud.

The challenges facing producers there are numerous: cost control, optimization of yields, traceability, and sanitary pressures, particularly from Sigatoka. These are all issues to which FARMS Digital provides practical solutions.

Already established in several countries, including Brazil, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and Honduras, the company is continuing to expand into new high-potential markets such as Costa Rica and the Philippines. "More broadly, we are seeing a fundamental trend: producers are looking to structure their production with reliable, operational tools, and that is exactly where FARMS is positioned."

A solution that is evolving towards decision-support management © FARMS Digital

In addition to its geographical expansion, FARMS Digital is also developing its technological solution in depth. The aim is to offer producers even more operational value. "Recent developments in FARMS are moving in a very clear direction: more integration, more automation, and more operational value for producers," explains Hortense Giraud.

Major innovations include an advanced disease monitoring module based on CIRAD methodologies, mobile weighing solutions, the integration of RFID technology to enhance traceability, and the development of HIRIS, dedicated to labor management.

A major transformation is also taking place in the nature of the tool itself. "While FARMS has always been a production management tool, the solution is now taking a new step forward by strengthening its ability to structure, analyze, and make the most of data for even more refined and proactive decision-making."

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A clear ambition: To become the sector's benchmark

FARMS Digital now has a clear ambition: to become the technological benchmark for banana production management. In the short term, the company wants to strengthen its proximity to growers, structure its teams, and accelerate its international roll-out - particularly in Latin America and Asia, as it already has a strong presence in Africa (over 14,000 ha).

In the longer term, prospects include the development of predictive models based on artificial intelligence, increased connectivity with field equipment, and expansion to other crops. "We want to support the transformation of the sector towards more precise, measured, and data-driven agriculture, while remaining extremely pragmatic and rooted in the realities on the ground."

For more information: © FARMS Digital

Hortense Giraud

FARMS Digital

[email protected]