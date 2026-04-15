"As know-how spreads, zero-chill varieties crack India’s blueberry market open”

India's blueberry growers have cracked a simple truth: Pick the wrong variety, and your plants won't fruit at all, says Tanvi Karvat of Berryland Biotech. "Farmers often run a web-search for 'high-yield' options without checking chill hours or local heat and rain patterns, and end up with plants that won't fruit. But zero-chill varieties like Berryland Blue No.1 have unlocked the code for India's conditions as they thrive where high-chill ones just give up."

© Berryland BiotechFirst harvest of Berryland Blue No.1 cultivated under shade-nets in Ratlam

According to Tanvi, most of India qualifies as a zero-chill zone, where temperatures rarely dip below 7°C. "That's why zero-chill varieties like Berryland Blue No.1 are essential as they fruit year-round, peaking from December to May while imports fill the demand gap," Tanvi explains. Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka states lead production, but trials span nationwide in open fields and protected setups. "90% of growers are overcoming India's alkaline soil problem with cocopeat growbags for neutral pH and better yields. Open field cultivation has proven successful in cooler spots, where shade nets or polyhouses handle the heat, based on budget."

© Berryland BiotechFirst harvest of Berryland Blue No.1's open field cultivation in Coonoor

Berryland Biotech is putting the method into action on its 5-acre farm in Panchgini, known as the berry capital of India, where the climate swings from 12°C to 40°C and rainfall is the second-highest in the country, making it an ideal testing ground for diverse berry trials. "We kicked off blueberry trials back in 2019. Our founder, Ambrish Karvat, tested zero- to low-chill options before landing on Berryland Blue No.1 as the standout variety for India. Back then, his YouTube farmer advisory channel posted a video on berries that went viral, drawing inquiries even today. By 2021, we launched a Department of Biotechnology recognised lab for tissue-cultured blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, mulberry, and strawberry plants, all vetted for Indian conditions," Tanvi shares.

© Berryland BiotechFirst harvest of Berryland Blue No.1 cultivated under temporary shade-nets in Nashik

Supplying genetically pure plants, with handholding for big projects and agronomist support for smallholders, farmers across 10+ states have planted 125,000 Berryland Blue No.1 saplings in just 18 months, wrapping up first harvests and eyeing expansion. "The payoff beats other fruits once practices click, as blueberry demand is growing exponentially in India through e-commerce, hyperlocal delivery, wholesale trade, and retail challenges, but supply hasn't kept up yet."

© Berryland BiotechTanvi Karvat holds a basket full of Berryland Blue No. 1 at Parth Farms

Map your chill hours and rain first, then pick your category; zero-chill wins most places," Tanvi advises."For growers experiencing mid-chill winters but facing summers hitting as high as 40°C, like in Shimla or Dharamshala, Berryland Blue No.6 stands out as the only viable option, since typical mid-chill varieties cannot handle that extreme heat. We're supplying plants this season for trials there, while Berryland Blue No.7 is positioned as India's first potential double-yield variety."

While India's first-time blueberry growers continue to face the sting of wrong varieties, which waste time and money, Tanvi feels positive about guidance turning that around. "Winning in blueberries means mastering the basics early," she wraps up. Looking ahead, Berryland Biotech will trial new zero-chill varieties and refine its raspberry plants in forthcoming years. "As know-how spreads, India's blueberry market will crack open for good," Tanvi concludes.

For more information:

Tanvi Karvat © Berryland Biotech

Berryland Biotech

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