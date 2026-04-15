"Strong demand for Dalian black plums, while cherry prices remain under pressure"

Currently, it is the harvest season for stone fruit in Dalian, China, with the main varieties including Dalian cherries, nectarines, and plums. Mr. Li from the Dalian Nongfutong Fruit and Vegetable Professional Cooperative is engaged in local stone fruit procurement and trading. According to Mr. Li, market performance across different varieties shows clear divergence this year and differs notably from previous seasons.



Left: Dalian cherries; Right: black plums

"Currently, demand for black plums from the Russian market is very strong. This year's production is lower than usual, but quality remains stable, which has driven prices up. The current farmgate price is around ¥20 per kg (US$2.75), roughly double that of previous years." Regarding the lower production, Mr. Li explained that weak domestic demand in recent years led to a significant reduction in planting area. "Black plums have a relatively sour taste, while domestic consumers tend to prefer sweeter fruit, resulting in limited demand locally. However, the Russian market favors this flavor profile, and demand has been particularly strong this year."

Dalian is a major cherry-producing region in China, and its cherries have long attracted market attention. "The cherry market has changed this year. Although the sweetness of this season's cherries is good, firmness is not ideal, which has led to a price decline of about 20% at the production level compared with last year, along with slower sales."

Regarding nectarines, Dalian fruit typically enters the market during the transition period following the Chilean nectarine season, and the performance of Chilean imports has a certain influence on domestic products. "The overall quality of Chilean nectarines this season is not as good as in previous years, which should create some opportunities for domestic nectarines. However, due to generally weak market demand this year, nectarine prices have been suppressed to relatively low levels, resulting in thinner profit margins. Before the Qingming Festival, both prices and demand saw a temporary increase, but quickly declined afterward. Price competition is now intense, posing challenges for traders."

The Nongfutong Cooperative mainly handles Dalian cherries, nectarines, plums, apples, and flat peaches, covering planting as well as domestic and international sales, primarily through wholesale markets, supermarkets, and e-commerce channels.

For more Information:

Li Faquan

Dalian Nongfutong Fruit and Vegetable Professional Cooperative

Tel: +86 13898453339