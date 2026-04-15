Californian cherry growers monitor rain cracking risk during harvest

Rainfall across California over the weekend occurred during a sensitive stage for cherry production. In San Joaquin County, a key production area, growers report that weather conditions during the final stages of development can affect fruit quality and marketability.

"We got somewhere in the neighborhood of about an inch and three-quarters," said James Chinchiolo of Lodi Blooms. "Beautiful, beautiful display of Mother Nature this last weekend."

Growers indicate that rainfall at this stage can lead to "rain cracking," where excess moisture absorbed through the roots and skin creates pressure that causes the fruit to split. "The roots absorb water, and the skin is porous, so it absorbs water, so just simply too much pressure on that skin and it cracks," Chinchiolo said.

Chinchiolo noted that his orchard avoided most of the impact due to the development stage of his varieties. "The varieties are a little bit later than some of the, you could say, the early cherries. And the point at which they're in their development, they're not as susceptible to rain cracking," he said. "Everything is looking just fine."

Other growers in the region have reported higher exposure. "Potentially pretty devastating for some of these guys," said Andrew Genasci of the San Joaquin Farm Bureau Federation.

Early-season heat has accelerated ripening in some orchards, increasing exposure to rainfall events. "Things are ripening quite early this year, and then the rains come in, and that's going to really kind of throw a wrench into what's happening," Genasci said.

Industry representatives also note that wet conditions may affect other agricultural activities, including forage harvesting, where field access can be limited.

Growers continue to monitor weather forecasts as further rainfall is expected. "We're right at the cusp of potential issues. There's rain in the forecast for this weekend, I'm gearing up," Chinchiolo said. "There's still more to come, there's still more to come for sure."

Source: abc10