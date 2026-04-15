Tomato prices remain above €2 per kilo

Slightly fewer tomatoes were supplied at the auctions of the Federation of Belgian Horticultural Cooperatives (VBT) last week. Prices are higher than a year ago. The average kilogram price for loose tomatoes reached 2.55 euros at the end of week 15, while vine tomatoes averaged 2.66 euros per kilogram.

The average price for cucumbers was in line with last year. The average unit price in week 15 was 27.2 euro cents. Organic cucumbers fetched 69.9 euro cents per piece, a lower price than last year (79.4 euro cents). This brings the cucumber price in line with the five-year average. Tomato prices remain well above this level, although it should again be noted that costs have also increased compared to previous years, as growers consistently point out.

Average kilogram prices for peppers in week 15 were lower than a year earlier, except for green peppers. Red was the most expensive at 2.42 euros per kilo, followed by orange (2.17), yellow (2.01), and green (1.34).

The average kilo price for eggplants at the end of week 15 was 1.21 euros per kilo, still much higher than last year. This trend has been visible for several weeks.

The range of available strawberry varieties is increasing as spring progresses. The average kilogram price for strawberries is 5.21 euros, slightly lower than in week 15 of 2025.

Lettuce fetched 45 euro cents per head in week 15, according to the VBT price chart for week 15.