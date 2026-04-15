Envy apples surpass NZD $1 billion in global retail sales

T&G Global's ENVY™ apple brand has surpassed NZD $1 billion in global retail sales, becoming the first apple brand from Aotearoa New Zealand to reach this milestone. The result reflects global demand and years of investment in T&G's Apples system spanning genetics, growing methods, post-harvest capabilities, and in-market execution.

Shane Kingston, T&G's Managing Director Apples, said the milestone marks a moment for the company, its growers, and Aotearoa New Zealand's horticulture sector.

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"Surpassing one billion dollars in global retail sales is a major milestone for ENVY apples and a reflection of our long-term strategy to build global brands," says Shane. "It shows what's possible when you combine genetics, growers, and a globally connected system that consistently delivers for customers and consumers."

Bred in 1985 by the Bioeconomy Science Institute (then part of DSIR) and commercialised globally by T&G (then ENZA), ENVY has developed into an apple brand. Today, it is grown in more than 13 countries across both hemispheres and sold in over 55 markets. T&G partners with more than 100 growers in Aotearoa, New Zealand, and over 1,000 grower partners globally to ensure a year-round supply.

With an export focus, ENVY represents Aotearoa New Zealand-grown intellectual property scaled internationally.

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The milestone comes as the global apple category shifts toward premium offerings. Between 2024 and 2035, the premium segment is expected to grow at 7.6% annually, compared to 4.4% for mainstream apples. T&G's premium portfolio is forecast to grow at 8.4%, supported by rising incomes, urbanisation, health-focused consumption, and demand for consistent quality.

Shane says T&G has positioned its Apples business to capture this segment. "Our strategy is focused on the fastest-growing part of the category, where premium branded fruit delivers value," he says.

A key factor has been T&G's integrated system, built over many years.

"We connect every part of the value chain, from our IP through to the consumer. That gives us greater control over quality, supply, demand, and how we show up in the market." This approach continues to translate into demand. Across Asia, ENVY apples hold top three positions in key markets, including number one in Viet Nam, number two in Thailand, and number three in China, with growth in China, Singapore, Viet Nam, and Malaysia.

In the United States, ENVY has outperformed the broader apple category in a flat market, with household penetration increasing from 7.2% in 2023 to 12.4% in 2025.

Shane says the billion-dollar milestone reflects ongoing growth. "With demand and more premium fruit coming online, we're positioned to grow ENVY apples further and deliver value for our growers, customers, consumers, and shareholders."

© T&G GlobalFor more information:

Michaela Nel

T&G Global

Tel: +64 2140 4857

Email: [email protected]

www.tandg.global