U.S. Arkansas peach crop hit by March cold snap

A cold weather event in mid-March has affected peach production in Arkansas, following a period of warm conditions that accelerated crop development. According to the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, many orchards had already reached bud break and full bloom when temperatures dropped to around 20°F.

"Unfortunately, peaches in many parts of the state had broken bud and were in full bloom," said Amanda McWhirt, extension fruit horticulture specialist. She noted that peach blooms are typically damaged at around 27°F.

The impact is expected to affect this year's crop, although growers are advised to continue orchard management practices, including irrigation and tree care, to support production in the next season.

Blueberry production has also been affected in some cases. "They were in a similar situation, having broken bud and were in peak bloom, particularly for southern highbush and some rabbiteye blueberries," McWhirt said. "In particular, the southern highbush type is very early to bloom, and they're in a similar boat to peaches, where the majority of the crop was lost."

Northern highbush blueberry varieties were at an earlier stage of development and are expected to produce a crop this season.

Source: K8 News