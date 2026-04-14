Pricing picking up on New York apples

With continued good movement on New York apples and supply tightening, pricing is likely to increase on some varieties. "Honeycrisp pricing will strengthen and there's probably room for Galas and possibly Macintosh to strengthen too," says Tim Mansfield of Sun Orchard Fruit Co. "Fujis apples are still in good supply and I think pricing will hang in there, though if some other varieties starting running out in August, that may pick up."

© Sun Orchard Fruit Co.

For now, the company has finished with the Ginger Gold apples–generally a variety that sees smaller supply–and Macintosh is also finishing up. Empire apples are expected to finish before August and Honeycrisp too, though the supply of the latter is expected to go longer than it has in previous years.

"Overall the supply has moved well for us as a company and for the Eastern apple industry. What's left to move is well within hand," says Mansfield.

Looking back at the crop

On this year's good-quality crop, the 2025-2026 apple crop in New York was an average-sized one. Sizing was smaller which kept overall volume down though it did loan itself to more bag sizing. That said, the Eastern apple deal generally is one that sees a significant amount of fruit go into bagging due to size.

© Sun Orchard Fruit Co.

However, demand is good with processing demand, particularly on juicing, much stronger this year.

Looking ahead at the remainder of the shipping season for this crop, what is top of mind are costs for apple shippers and growers. "Fuel costs are certainly strong–that affects transportation but it will also have a longer term effect on some of the products agriculture uses based on oil," says Mansfield. "A lot of that is already baked in but it'll affect things down the road and that could develop into higher costs."

For more information:

Tim Mansfield

Sun Orchard Fruit Co.

Tel: +1 (716) 778-8544

[email protected]

https://www.sunorchardapples.com