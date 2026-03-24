New Goldsnap apple exlusively available at Sprouts Farmers Market

Gee Whiz®, grower of Washington apples and cherries and the only producer of the Hunnyz™ apple variety, announces an exciting new partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market, introducing the Goldsnap apple—a vibrant, flavorful variety available exclusively at Sprouts stores.

This collaboration combines Sprouts' passion for fresh, innovative produce with Gee Whiz's expertise in crafting premium apple varieties. The result is Goldsnap - a proprietary apple designed to deliver an exceptional eating experience, stunning visual appeal, and consistent quality for shoppers. Created with today's consumer in mind, Goldsnap apples are crisp, juicy, and perfectly balanced, offering a bright sweetness and satisfying snap in every bite. Described as "a hint of summer on a spring day," Goldsnap brings a refreshing twist to the apple category, ideal for those seeking something truly unique.

"Sprouts has earned its reputation as a destination for high-quality, innovative produce," said Brian Traum of Gee Whiz. "Goldsnap is a perfect fit for that philosophy. This partnership allows us to introduce a new variety thoughtfully, focusing on flavor and long-term brand building."

© Auvil FruitLeft: Goldsnap apple. Right: Brian Traum.

For Gee Whiz, Goldsnap represents more than just a new apple; it reflects a commitment to developing distinctive varieties and working closely with retail partners to bring differentiated products to market. These products tell a story, support farm-level innovation, and give shoppers a reason to explore the produce department in new ways.

"Exclusive varieties like Goldsnap reflect Sprouts' commitment to leading innovation in fresh produce," said Daniel Spivey, Produce Merchandising Director at Sprouts. "By partnering with Gee Whiz, we're able to offer customers something truly unique while delivering the quality and freshness they expect."

The rollout of Goldsnap underscores a shared vision for sustainable growth. With limited initial volumes and a strategic introduction, Sprouts and Gee Whiz are focused on building awareness through sampling, merchandising, and storytelling—ensuring Goldsnap becomes a seasonal favorite for years to come.

As the apple category evolves, collaborations like this showcase how retailers and growers can work together to deliver meaningful innovation, driving excitement and loyalty at the shelf. Goldsnap apples are available exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market for a limited time during the seasonal window.



For more information:

Brian Traum

Gee Whiz

Tel: (+1) 509-784-1033

https://www.auvilfruit.com/brian-traum

www.geewhizfruit.com