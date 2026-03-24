Blueberry roundup: what’s on in the growing regions

The current outlook for the blueberry season is one of strong momentum.

Mexico: "Mexico is supplying a robust crop of conventional fruit, with a significant production peak forecasted to hit between mid-to-late April (Weeks 15–17)," says Brad Peterson, director of business development for California Giant Berry Farms.

In Mexico, growing conditions have been largely optimal with the region benefitting from a stable winter with sufficient rainfall. That replenished water supplies and supported healthy plant development. "Warm, dry days in the central growing regions have provided a perfect environment for the conventional crop to reach its peak," Peterson says.

Florida/Georgia: During the same mid to late April time period, these states will also provide supply/contribute volume. Following extreme weather earlier this year, including freezes, both Florida and Georgia will have lower volumes than anticipated.

California: Towards the summer months, production will shift to California. "The Central Valley is forecasted to begin its season around early May (Week 19), with peak volumes expected by early June (Week 23)," says Peterson, noting this provides a perfect bridge into the Pacific Northwest season, which will kick off shortly thereafter to maintain year-round availability.

© California Giant Berry FarmsPeterson says that the past few weeks' markets have been steady with buyers bracing for higher-than-average blueberry prices for the weather impacted (FL/GA) Southeast production region.

The region has seen a mild and dry late winter which has allowed the plants to progress on a very steady schedule. These stable conditions have set the stage for a smooth transition and a strong peak in June.

On organic blueberries, Oxnard is coming off of its peak season right now and will begin tapering down for the season. "However, the transition to the Central Valley remains on track, with organic production forecasted to begin in late March (Week 14) and reach its peak by mid-May (Week 20)," says Peterson. "This ensures that the organic segment remains well-supplied as consumer demand continues to grow throughout the spring."

Seasonal timing

As far as the timing of the 2026 blueberry season, the production calendar is stable and the crops have produced on schedule as forecasted across primary growing regions. "While the nature of agriculture always allows for slight fluctuations, any shifts have been negligible—typically only a week or two—meaning our retail partners and consumers can expect a very reliable supply chain this year," says Peterson.

Meanwhile the demand for blueberries continues to increase and the item has moved from a seasonal treat to a year-round health staple item. Viewing blueberries as a "superfood" is also a continuing trend that's driven by consumers who are more educated than ever about the fruit's specific benefits—particularly regarding heart health, cognitive function, and antioxidant support. "This baseline of health-conscious shopping has created a very resilient market, even as supply cycles transition between growing regions," says Peterson.

As far as pricing, the past few weeks' markets have been steady with buyers bracing for higher-than-average blueberry prices for the weather impacted (FL/GA) Southeast production region.

"Over the past few weeks, the market has been predictable with consistent fruit from both Mexico and Chile," says Peterson. "We are pleased with our Mexico product continuing to gain market share. Even though there is a strong potential for higher-than-average blueberry prices during the Southeast production window, that price stabilizes as other regions such as California ramp up. The appetite for blues should be strong as we head into the Pacific Northwest season."

For more information:

Kelley Sablan

California Giant Berry Farms

[email protected]

www.calgiant.com