Produce ads decline as spring items dominate promotions

Ad numbers decreased this week, as is typical following the St. Patrick's Day promotional period. Despite this, retailers continued to feature a wide range of seasonal produce, including asparagus, lettuce, cucumbers, mushrooms, cabbage, and avocados.

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Citrus remained prominent, with lemons and limes positioned for Lenten meals, while tangerines and dekopons were marketed for snacking. Cara Cara navels and blood oranges were also featured. Core items such as grapes, avocados, apples, and berries maintained a strong presence in promotions.

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Several retailers included Passover sections, where dry grocery items were merchandised alongside honey, grape and apple juices, apples, and romaine lettuce. Easter-related products dominated seasonal displays, with Easter lilies appearing for the first time this week, alongside daffodils and tulips.

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Total ad numbers reached 251,476, representing a 7% decrease from 271,644 the previous week. Compared to the same week last year, total ads were down 17% from 301,638.

Ad distribution by commodity group was as follows: fruit accounted for 144,721 ads (58%), vegetables for 75,816 (30%), and onions and potatoes for 26,241 (10%). Herbs recorded 1,115 ads, ornamentals 2,661, hemp 60, and honey 1,977. Organic produce ads totaled 34,256, representing 14% of total ads.

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Among major advertised items with more than 3,000 ads, price movements compared to the same week last year showed limited variation. In fruit, Granny Smith apples (per lb.) increased by 17%. Price decreases were recorded for strawberries (1 lb. package) at 16%, avocados (each) at 13%, Bosc pears (per lb.) at 12%, and raspberries (6 oz.) at 11%.

No notable price changes were recorded for onions, potatoes, or vegetables during the week.

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