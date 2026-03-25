Strong start to 2026 peach season anticipated

Titan Farms is set to begin the 2026 peach season on schedule and positioned to support retailers with consistent supply throughout the season.

As a vertically integrated peach grower on the East Coast, the company delivers reliability, quality, and continuity from orchard to shelf. With favorable growing conditions and a strong crop outlook, it expects solid volume availability to support retail programs and promotions from the start of the season.

© Titan Farms

With favorable growing conditions and a strong crop outlook, solid peach volume availability to support retail programs and promotions are expected from the start of the season.

"At a time when supply is top of mind for retailers, we're excited to offer a dependable program backed by our fully integrated model," said Ross Williams, president of Titan Farms. "Our team is focused on delivering high-quality fruit and executing retail programs that drive performance throughout the season."

The company supports retail partners with tailored merchandising strategies, grading technology, premium branded offerings, and packaging solutions designed to maximize sell through and reduce shrink.

"Our focus is on building long-term partnerships with retailers who are looking to grow the category," said Chalmers Carr, CEO of Titan Farms. "We've built our business to support that growth with the right programs, quality, and execution."

© Titan Farms

L-R: Ross Williams, Chalmers Carr

With operations spanning growing, packing, and distribution, the company provides the control and agility needed to respond to retail demand and ensure a steady flow of product during peak peach season.

Retailers interested in securing programs for the 2026 season are encouraged to connect with the company at .

For more information:

Titan Farms

Tel: +1 (803) 685-5381

[email protected]

www.titanfarms.com