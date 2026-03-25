Berry group partners with padel player Delfi Brea as 2026 ambassador

BerryWorld, part of the world's second largest berry group, AgroBerries, announced a partnership with professional padel player Delfi Brea, who will serve as the company's brand ambassador for 2026.

Born in Buenos Aires in 1999, Delfi is a professional padel player. At 17, she moved to Spain to compete at a professional level. Throughout her career, she has played more than 170 matches on the professional tour. In 2025, she secured nine titles alongside Gemma Triay. This performance allowed her to reach the top of the world ranking, becoming the first Argentine player in over a decade to reach the No. 1 position.

© BerryWorld

The partnership comes as padel continues to expand globally, with over 35 million active players across more than 165 countries, according to the FIP World Padel Report 2025. Berry consumption is also increasing, supported by developments in genetics, flavour, and consumer demand for healthier and convenient food options.

Charlotte Knowles, Marketing and Communications Director, commented: "We see a real opportunity for fresh berries to play a bigger role in consumers' diets globally, especially within the health and sports space. We believe Delfi can help us connect with the health-conscious and the health-curious consumer in an authentic and meaningful way. She embodies resilience and hard work and is an inspiring female role model for younger generations. She is a perfect fit for our brand."

Delfi Brea added: "This partnership feels very natural to me because fresh berries are already part of my everyday life. I'm always looking for clean, nutritious options, and this is something I truly enjoy every day."

The collaboration with Delfi is linked to the group's focus on health in 2026. Through this partnership, the company aims to increase awareness of berries as part of a balanced diet.

© BerryWorldFor more information:

Gloria Lopez Marin

BerryWorld

Tel: +34 6000 81846

Email: [email protected]

www.berryworld.com