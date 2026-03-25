Premium Peruvian blueberries gain share with US$2.28/kg price gap

Premium blueberry varieties are increasing their share in Peru's export market, with FOB prices consistently above those of standard genetics, according to data presented by Agronometrics at the International Blueberry Seminar in Lima.

The analysis, based on export data from SUNAT, compares the commercial performance of standard and premium varieties. After processing the data, Agronometrics identified a widening gap in both market presence and pricing between the two segments.

Pablo Cortés, Sales Manager at Agronometrics, said premium varieties have expanded their export volumes over the past five to six seasons, while standard varieties are gradually losing share.

"One of the most significant findings is that premium varieties have been increasing their market presence," Cortés said.

Price performance shows a consistent difference between the categories. In the 2024/25 season, premium varieties recorded FOB prices above the overall average in every month evaluated, while standard varieties remained below average for much of the period.

The price gap reached up to US$2.28 per kg in favour of premium varieties during the 2024/25 season.

"What we're seeing is that the end consumer is recognizing higher-quality fruit and, in a way, rewarding it," Cortés said. "They prefer it and are willing to pay more for it."

The findings provide input for growers evaluating orchard performance and future planting strategies. The analysis focuses on price behaviour rather than total profitability, but indicates which varieties are achieving stronger commercial results.

The shift reflects changing market requirements, with demand linked to attributes such as flavour, appearance, firmness, and consistency. Cortés noted that varietal change reflects market development and evolving consumer preferences.

Agronometrics plans to expand the dataset, which currently represents close to 20 per cent of the market, by incorporating additional sources such as SENASA and increasing automation in data processing.

The report is available through the Agronometrics website, providing industry participants with access to data on varietal performance and market trends.

The data indicate that premium varieties are increasing both their share and price levels within Peru's blueberry export sector.

Source: EastFruit