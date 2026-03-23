"The broccoli and cauliflower shortage in Spain may last at least a month"

The European market is facing a notable shortage of broccoli and cauliflower, primarily due to reduced supply in Spain. This shortage is anticipated to persist for at least a month.

The 2025/2026 brassica season has been one of the wettest on record. "The constant rainfall during December prevented the planting of broccoli and cauliflower, which is why we now have a limited supply," stated Pedro M. García Belmonte, Area Manager of the Murcian company Agrícola Santa Eulalia.

"In the early part of the season, broccoli prices faced pressure from Italian supply, which, though limited, affected our sales as we offered lower prices in the market. Currently, Italy has very little production, and our supply is limited, so we are focusing on supplying clients who have been supporting us throughout the season," he said

A similar situation is happening with cauliflower. "Cauliflower prices have become more volatile due to supply from auctions in Brittany, France. Currently, there is very low availability of cauliflower, and prices are rising," García Belmonte stated.

Agrícola Santa Eulalia, based in Totana, Murcia, produces and sells approximately 20,000 tons of brassicas each year, with broccoli making up about 70% of this. The primary export markets include Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Scandinavian countries.

Broccoli and cauliflower prices are expected to keep rising in the coming weeks. García Belmonte explains that, "while more produce is being allocated to large-scale retail supply programs, prices for brassicas on the open market are climbing sharply. This trend might last for up to a month. Typically, Easter leads to a decline in consumption and increased supply pressure, but this year, the sector doesn't expect that to happen."

As the export season nears its end, the leaf vegetable and brassica growing sector in the Region of Murcia is experiencing a troubling increase in pests like aphids and whiteflies because it cannot use effective active substances to control them.

"The solution to this problem depends on the state administration. While other European countries facing these pests have obtained special authorization to use pesticides, the Region of Murcia was only granted permission to use preventive products, which are now ineffective. The upcoming spring and summer harvests face serious threats," García Belmonte warned.

Additionally, there is uncertainty due to the ongoing increase in production costs towards the end of the season. "Fuel prices, and consequently transport and fertilizer costs, have been rising steadily since the start of the Iran war. If these costs continue to increase, we may need to raise sales prices, but we are unsure how much large-scale distribution will accept this."

For more information:

Pedro M. García Belmonte

(Export Area Manager)

Agrícola Santa Eulalia S.L.

Dip. Lébor s/n. Totana, Murcia. Spain

Tel: +34 968425131

Mobile: +34 650379802

Email: [email protected]

www.agricolasantaeulalia.es