“The only bright spot is that the market can sometimes move in an unexpected direction”

When asked whether water could still provide an upturn in the onion and potato market, Leon van Meir of Steenbergen-based Van Meir Onions & Potatoes paused for a moment. "Then I would really have to dig deep. I honestly do not have an answer. The only positive is that sometimes the market moves in a completely different direction than everyone expects."

"But I do not have high expectations. There are still quite a lot of onions, and Eastern Europe itself has an ample supply. Prices are only going down, and, especially in the fine segment, sales are very poor. In terms of quality, I also think the onions are only moderate. Despite the dry year, onion quality has not been top level at any point," says Leon.

"And for potatoes, the situation is similar; there are slightly too many of those as well," continues the packer with some understatement. "However, even more than onions, potato consumption depends on the economy. In times of war and uncertainty, more people stay at home, and immediately fewer fries are consumed compared to when people go out to restaurants or travel."

"Moreover, a large share of fries is exported to the Middle East, and we are currently missing those sales," Leon adds. "This will certainly lead to a reduction in acreage next year, but at the same time, you do not want to know how much additional supply is still available…"

For more information:

Van Meir Onions & Potatoes

Boonhil 8

4651 VW Steenbergen

Tel: +31 (0)167 54 22 20

[email protected]

www.vanmeir.nl