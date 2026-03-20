"This year's grape harvest around 40 per cent lower"

There are fewer Indian grapes available for export this season, says Amit Chopade, CEO of Indian fresh produce exporter Chopde Farms and Exports: "This year's grape harvest is smaller than it was in the previous season. I expect it to be lower by around 40 per cent. This has naturally also affected the exports to a great extent, as exports also declined by 25 to 40 per cent compared to last year. The current grape season has been made even more difficult due to the rains that have pestered some grape areas. However, since there aren't many exportable grapes available anyway, these rains should not have a major impact on the remaining volumes."

There are still opportunities for the European market this season, says Chopade, as he expects there to be a shortage of availability for the Indian grapes. "As we're now reaching the end of the season, farm gate prices are not going down for the remainder of the season. In fact, due to further shortages, the prices for grapes are starting to increase again at this point. We expect exports to Europe to be 40 per cent less overall, which means there'll be a strong market for Indian grapes in both Europe and the UK in the next few weeks."

Chopade emphasizes that the conflict in the Middle East has ensured that the grape exports to this region will come to an end: "The situation in the Middle East is worse, due to the ongoing war. Freight rates have skyrocketed, and most of the ports in the region have closed their operations. As a result, exports to the Middle East have completely stopped. These increased freight rates also affect the exports to Europe, as shipping lines are charging surcharges because of the war," he concludes.

For more information:

Amit Chopade

Chopde Farms and Exports

Tel: +91 98 230 86 907

Email: [email protected]