"Piolenc garlic plays a key role in extending the French garlic season"

Harvested early and marketed from the end of April, Piolenc garlic occupies a special place in the French garlic landscape. Produced in the Vaucluse region, in the heart of Provence's warm, sunny climate, it is historically the first garlic in France to be available on the market. Its earliness means that it has a strategic role to play. It opens up the season and extends the period during which French garlic can be sold to distributors.

© Association des producteurs d'ail de Piolenc

Early southern production

"Piolenc garlic now accounts for around 3% of the French production. It is the garlic produced furthest south in France and the earliest to reach the market," explains Benjamin Favalier, president of the association of Piolenc garlic producers.

This early arrival can be explained above all by the region's climate and the sun-drenched terroir of Provence. "We intervene before the other regional garlics are planted. Historically, Piolenc has been a basin for the production and consumption of early garlic, which is deeply rooted in Provençal and Mediterranean cuisine," explains the chairman.

Another special feature is that a large proportion of production is marketed as fresh garlic and sold immediately after harvesting. This positioning represents an additional point of differentiation from the garlic produced in other French production areas, which are often oriented towards garlic that will be preserved.

© Association des producteurs d'ail de Piolenc

A strategic niche for the French sector

This early arrival on the market gives Piolenc garlic a key role in the French sector. "Our campaign generally starts at the end of April or the beginning of May, and finishes when the other appellations start to be marketed. Our colleagues harvest 1 to 1.5 months after us, and then there is another month and a half of drying before they reach the market," explains Benjamin Favalier.

In practical terms, this timing means that the French garlic season starts well before the arrival of dry garlic. "We provide distributors with an additional window of opportunity. It allows them to offer French garlic earlier in the year and therefore extend the national season. Many distributors want to be able to say that they offer French garlic all year round, so Piolenc garlic offers real added value.

A promising 2026 season

With just a few weeks to go before the harvest, the outlook for the coming season is rather encouraging. "Despite the heavy rainfall in recent months, the crops have remained healthy, and we have good harvest prospects," explains the president of the association.

The season is also set to follow a traditional timetable, with sales expected to start in late April or early May.

© Association des producteurs d'ail de Piolenc

Areas stabilized and recognition underway

After several years of growth, the areas devoted to Piolenc garlic are now stabilizing. "We have seen strong growth in the past. Our main aim now is to consolidate the sales network and establish the product with consumers on a long-term basis," explains Benjamin Favalier. However, the sector remains attentive to the vagaries of the weather, which can have a major impact on harvest volumes. This is a trend that affects all French garlic production.

At the same time, producers continue to seek official recognition. "Garlic is one of the most labeled vegetables in France, with five existing quality labels and two projects underway, including the one in Piolenc. We began the process of obtaining the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) several years ago, a process which should be completed within the next two years."

For more information:

Benjamin Favalier

Association des producteurs d'ail de Piolenc