"We keep our promise and supply great-tasting pears"

Why do consumers buy less fruit? There is no need for expensive surveys or university analyses, because the answer is obvious most times - all too often, the products end up not tasting good, so purchases are not repeated.

© La Grande Bellezza Italiana

In the case of pears, this fact is blatant, and is accompanied by agronomic issues affecting production, and by post-harvest management that is complicated to say the least, especially since the elimination of some storage molecules several years ago.

"Starting from all these considerations, we have overhauled the usual way of thinking by putting the final taste of the product first, Williams pears in this case. It is not easy, as it is a path with plenty of obstacles, but the results are great in the chains where we are trying things out," explains Leonardo Odorizzi, founding member of the La Grande Bellezza Italiana LGBI.

© La Grande Bellezza Italiana © La Grande Bellezza Italiana

In particular, one member of the network - Bergonzoni - has invested in dynamic controlled atmosphere storage. "This is a technology that acts on the conservation of the fruits, without altering their ripening cycle. The element involved is oxygen, so nothing could be more natural, and it is dosed according to the desired ripening time, making it possible to obtain fruits ready for consumption."

The next step is to make the best possible arrangement with the distribution chains. "We have carried out many trials and verified that pears reach their best condition from an organoleptic point of view within a few days. So supermarket retailers have to take care and promote the product. Packaging also plays an important role: it has to 'explain' the product to consumers on its own, without too many posters scattered around the POS."

© La Grande Bellezza Italiana

Mantua and Verona are among the most interesting areas for this production. "The aim of all our policies is to increase the value of the product so that growers can get the right price for their hard work, while at the same time thinking of end consumers. The commitment is constant, and reaching the goal is not easy, but we work for it every day," concludes Odorizzi.

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