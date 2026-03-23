Morocco banks on export aid to sell tomatoes outside of Europe

Morocco is introducing a new lever to speed up the diversification of its export outlets for fresh tomatoes, against a backdrop of heavy dependence on the European market and persistent trade tensions.

A decree published on March 5th introduces a subsidy of 750 dirhams [5.7 USD] per ton for volumes exported to markets outside of the European Union and the United Kingdom, particularly in Africa. The scheme is performance-based. Only quantities exported above a benchmark threshold - based on average shipments between September 2010 and August 2020 - are eligible. The aim is to encourage real expansion into new markets, without supporting historical flows.

This strategy comes at a time when export performance remains solid. Morocco exported 767,347 tons of fresh tomatoes in 2024, worth 1.15 billion dollars. However, outlets remain highly concentrated, with the European Union accounting for 75.6% of volumes and the United Kingdom for 16.58%.

Morocco remains the EU's leading supplier of tomatoes to third countries, and the main exporter to the UK market. However, this dominant position is fuelling tensions with certain European producers, particularly in France and Spain, over suspicions of unfair competition, labelling or tax irregularities - without any formal proof at this stage.

Against this backdrop, developing exports to Africa and other international markets would appear to be a strategic way of securing growth in the sector and reducing dependence on European markets.

Source: agrimaroc.ma