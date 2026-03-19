Wild blueberries linked to improved heart and metabolic health

Wild blueberries, a well-known crop from Maine, are supported by over 20 years of preclinical and clinical research suggesting that regular consumption may benefit gut and heart health and help reduce risk factors linked to chronic disease.

Dorothy Klimis-Zacas, professor of clinical nutrition at the University of Maine, recommends a daily intake of half a cup to one cup. She consumes them with oats or in smoothies. Her research focuses on the role of wild blueberries in cardiometabolic health and is included in a review presented at the 2025 Cardiometabolic Health Symposium hosted by the Wild Blueberry Association of North America. The symposium involved twelve experts across nutrition, physiology, cardiovascular health, and related fields.

Wild blueberries contain polyphenols, bioactive compounds associated with vascular health. Compared to conventional blueberries, wild blueberries contain twice the antioxidant content, 72 per cent more fiber, and 33 per cent more anthocyanins.

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Research led by Klimis-Zacas showed that wild blueberries can reduce inflammation and improve vascular function by targeting the endothelium, which regulates blood vessel function. In preclinical studies, animals with hypertension and obesity showed improved vascular health and reduced inflammation after six weeks of consumption.

Further findings indicate that a wild blueberry diet can alter vascular structure through glycoproteins involved in endothelial signaling. These changes improved endothelial function and resilience to high blood lipids and blood pressure. "If your endothelium becomes dysfunctional, then everything starts going downhill," Klimis-Zacas said.

Her research also examines the effects of wild blueberries on inflammation, glucose and lipid metabolism, and gut health, contributing to a broader understanding of their role in metabolic function.

Wild blueberries can be consumed fresh, frozen, or freeze-dried, with all forms providing benefits. Frozen berries retain nutrients due to rapid freezing after harvest and are widely available. Freeze-dried berries also maintain bioactive compounds.

Blending blueberries into smoothies may improve absorption of bioactive compounds, as breaking down the skin enhances uptake. Studies show they can also be baked into foods without major loss of benefits. Combining blueberries with acidic ingredients such as citrus juice may further support absorption. Cinnamon may also be added, as it is associated with supporting blood glucose levels.

Wild blueberries may benefit individuals with chronic conditions related to inflammation and cardiovascular health. Clinical studies conducted with the University of Milan's DeFENS-Division of Human Nutrition have examined effects in individuals with vascular dysfunction, including smokers and those with hypertension, hyperlipidemia, diabetes, obesity, or other inflammatory conditions.

Due to their natural carbohydrate content, individuals with diabetes may consider moderate intake, such as around half a cup per day.

For more information:

Ashley Yates

University of Maine

Tel: +1 207 581 1865

Email: [email protected]

www.umaine.edu