U.S. pistachio shipments up 30.6% in February as inventories tighten

The Administrative Committee for Pistachios (ACP) reported February 2026 shipments at 106.2 million pounds, up 30.6 per cent year on year and 33.1 per cent above the five-year average. Export markets drove growth with a 40.9 per cent increase, while domestic shipments rose 6.9 per cent.

For the 2025/26 crop year to date, shipments from September through February reached 745.9 million pounds, an increase of 24.0 per cent year on year and 34.0 per cent above the five-year average. Export shipments rose 30.2 per cent, while domestic shipments increased 8.1 per cent.

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Receipts at the end of February totaled 1.59 billion pounds, up 1.4 per cent month on month following a 22.0 million pound increase. This places total receipts 43.6 per cent above February 2024/25 and 6.7 per cent ahead of the prior on-year February 2023/24. The increase was mainly in open-in-shell products, which rose to 1.30 billion pounds.

Adjusted inventory stood at approximately 1.510 billion pounds, down 0.5 per cent month on month. Estimated marketable inventory declined to 763.7 million pounds, a decrease of 12.9 per cent, as shipments continued to draw on available supply.

On a year-on-year basis, marketable inventory is 20.7 per cent above the off-year February 2024/25, but 12.0 per cent below the prior on-year February 2023/24. Lower starting inventory and higher shrinkage rates have offset higher receipts, limiting available supply.

The February data reflects continued demand across export and domestic markets. Export shipments remain 6.9 per cent below the 2023/24 on-year pace, while domestic shipments show more stable growth.

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Logistics disruptions linked to developments in the Middle East are affecting container flows, although pricing remains stable. The region remains both a destination market and a competing origin.

Marketable stocks declined by 12.9 per cent in February, indicating continued drawdown. The combination of lower carryover inventory, higher shrinkage, and steady demand is tightening available supply despite higher production.

The market is moving toward an off-year production cycle, with participants indicating that current supply and demand conditions are expected to support stable to firm pricing, provided demand remains unchanged.

Source: Mintec/Expana