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Faced with growing demand, Morocco is stepping up the development of its pistachio sector

In 2025, Morocco recorded an unprecedented level of pistachio imports, reaching 4,050 tons for a value of $33.9 million, an increase of 27.5% compared to 2024. This volume marks an all-time record and confirms a sustained growth dynamic over the past six years. Since 2019, imports have multiplied by 11.5, with an average annual growth rate estimated at 50%, reflecting a structural transformation in national demand for nuts.

Supplies remain highly concentrated. The United States largely dominates the market, accounting for 92% of imported volumes in 2025. Turkey is the second largest supplier, with exports increasing 3.5-fold in one year, while Iran remains marginal (2.2% market share).

This heavy dependence on imports comes against a backdrop of rising domestic consumption, driven in particular by changing eating habits in urban areas and the development of the agri-food sector.

Faced with these challenges, Morocco has included pistachio as one of the strategic crops in the "Green Generation 2020-2030" strategy, with the aim of reducing external dependency and developing crops adapted to arid and semi-arid conditions. Pistachio offers interesting agronomic potential, particularly in terms of tolerance to water stress.

Source: AgriMaroc

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